12/01/2021 at 09:52 CET

The Copa del Rey keeps in its memory historical teams that achieved great feats against giant teams. Something like David and Goliath. In the memory of every Spanish soccer fan the names of Alcorcón, Mirandés or Alcoyano, teams that have achieved epic victories in the last decade.

The most recent is, without a doubt, that of the Alicante team: defeated Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid 2-1 in the 2020/21 season with an epic match finale and eliminated one of the great candidates for the title. The whites were also protagonists in the historic Alcorconazo in the 2009/10 season.

The team then led by Manuel Pellegrini fell 4-0 away in the first leg and set off all the surprises. The whites did not go 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu and ended up eliminated against all odds: the Segunda B team made history.

El Mirandés, a separate chapter

One of the most transcendental teams in the recent history of the Copa del Rey is, without a doubt, Mirandés. In the 2011/12 season, led by Pablo Infante on the field and Carlos Pouso on the bench, the Burgos team left teams like Villarreal or Espanyol on the road and only Athletic Club separated them from the final.

To make matters worse, the entity would once again reach the semifinals of the Copa del Rey eight years later: hand in hand with Andoni Iraola beat UCAM Murcia, Celta, Sevilla and Villarreal, all of them in a single match, and was left at the gates when they fell against Real Sociedad.