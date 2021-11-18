11/18/2021 at 17:23 CET
The Copa del Rey 2021/22 kicked off this afternoon at the Ciudad Deportiva de las Rozas, with the draw for the first round. In this first round, a total of 56 qualifying rounds will be played that will be played as a single match on days November 30, December 1 and 2 in the field of the lower category club, provided they meet “the minimum requirements established by the RFEF
Check the live of all the pairings of the draw.
Pairings between regionals and 1st Division
CD Huracán Melilla – Levante UD
CD Utrillas – Valencia CF
CFI Alicante – Real Betis Balompié
CD San Agustín del Guadalix – Club Atlético Osasuna
CD Villa de Fortuna – Cádiz CF
Victoria CF – Villarreal CF
CD Solares – RCD Espanyol
CFJ Mollerussa – Getafe CF
CD Laguna – Granada CF
Unami CP – Deportivo Alavés
Pairings between teams of Second RFEF and those of Second Division
Ibiza Pitiusas Islands – CD Tenerife
Cacereño – Ponferradina
CD Brea – UD Ibiza
Velez CF – UD Las Palmas
CE Andratx – Oviedo
Jerez Deportivo – CD Leganés
CD Cayón – SD Huesca
CD Marchamalo – Real Valladolid
Union Adarve – CD Lugo
Racing Rioja CF – Cartagena FC
Águilas FC – UD Almería
Peña Sport – Málaga CF
UD Alzira – CF Fuenlabrada
Puertollano CF – Girona FC
Montijo – Burgos CF
CE Europe – SD Amorebieta
San Roque de Lepe – UD Mirandés
UD Ceares – Real Sporting de Gijón
CD Teruel – AD Alcorcón
CD Messenger – Real Zaragoza
SD Guernika – SD Eibar
Pairings between Second RFEF teams and First RFEF teams
CD Arenteiro – SD Logronés and AD San Juan – San Sebastián de los Reyes
Atlético Mancha Real – DUX International Madrid
UD Llanera – UD Logroñés
Náxara CD – Andorra
Eldense – Rayo Majadahonda
Bergantiños CF – CD Tudelano
Atlético Pulpileño – CD Castellón
Palencia Cristo Atlético – Real Union
Qualifiers between First RFEF teams
Linares Deportivo – Gimnástic de Tarragona
CD San Fernando – Cultural Leonesa
CF Talavera – UE Cornellà
Algeciras CF – Unionistas de Salamanca
CD Badajoz – CD Alcoyano
Atlético Sanluqueño – Sabadell
UCAM Murcia – Real Club Deportivo de la Coruña
Real Albacete – Racing Club Ferrol
Extremadura UD – Zamora CF
CD Calahorra – Atlético Baleares