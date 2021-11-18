11/18/2021 at 17:23 CET

The Copa del Rey 2021/22 kicked off this afternoon at the Ciudad Deportiva de las Rozas, with the draw for the first round. In this first round, a total of 56 qualifying rounds will be played that will be played as a single match on days November 30, December 1 and 2 in the field of the lower category club, provided they meet “the minimum requirements established by the RFEF

Pairings between regionals and 1st Division

CD Huracán Melilla – Levante UD

CD Utrillas – Valencia CF

CFI Alicante – Real Betis Balompié

CD San ​​Agustín del Guadalix – Club Atlético Osasuna

CD Villa de Fortuna – Cádiz CF

Victoria CF – Villarreal CF

CD Solares – RCD Espanyol

CFJ Mollerussa – Getafe CF

CD Laguna – Granada CF

Unami CP – Deportivo Alavés

Pairings between teams of Second RFEF and those of Second Division

Ibiza Pitiusas Islands – CD Tenerife

Cacereño – Ponferradina

CD Brea – UD Ibiza

Velez CF – UD Las Palmas

CE Andratx – Oviedo

Jerez Deportivo – CD Leganés

CD Cayón – SD Huesca

CD Marchamalo – Real Valladolid

Union Adarve – CD Lugo

Racing Rioja CF – Cartagena FC

Águilas FC – UD Almería

Peña Sport – Málaga CF

UD Alzira – CF Fuenlabrada

Puertollano CF – Girona FC

Montijo – Burgos CF

CE Europe – SD Amorebieta

San Roque de Lepe – UD Mirandés

UD Ceares – Real Sporting de Gijón

CD Teruel – AD Alcorcón

CD Messenger – Real Zaragoza

SD Guernika – SD Eibar

Pairings between Second RFEF teams and First RFEF teams

CD Arenteiro – SD Logronés and AD San ​​Juan – San Sebastián de los Reyes

Atlético Mancha Real – DUX International Madrid

UD Llanera – UD Logroñés

Náxara CD – Andorra

Eldense – Rayo Majadahonda

Bergantiños CF – CD Tudelano

Atlético Pulpileño – CD Castellón

Palencia Cristo Atlético – Real Union

Qualifiers between First RFEF teams

Linares Deportivo – Gimnástic de Tarragona

CD San ​​Fernando – Cultural Leonesa

CF Talavera – UE Cornellà

Algeciras CF – Unionistas de Salamanca

CD Badajoz – CD Alcoyano

CD Badajoz – CD Alcoyano

UCAM Murcia – Real Club Deportivo de la Coruña

Real Albacete – Racing Club Ferrol

Extremadura UD – Zamora CF

CD Calahorra – Atlético Baleares