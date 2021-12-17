12/17/2021 at 8:57 PM CET

Barça already know their rival for the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey 2021/22. The current champion will face Linares Deportivo, from 1st RFEF. The Andalusians arrive at the event after having eliminated Alavés in the previous round. Alberto González’s team beat Vitoria 2-1, starring in one of the biggest surprises so far in the competition.

This will be the sixth tie that the Catalans will play against an Andalusian team in a single match. In their five previous meetings, Barça have always made it through the round. In addition, they have not lost a Copa del Rey tie against an Andalusian team since 2010, when they were eliminated by Sevilla.

Last year Barça faced Granada in the quarterfinals, which he beat in overtime by five goals to three, and Sevilla in the semifinals double game: He lost two to zero at the Sánchez Pizjuán and came back at the Camp Nou, again in extra time, after winning behind zero.

All pairings

All the knockout stages of the 2021/22 Copa del Rey round of 32 have already been set. With the four teams of the Spanish Super Cup (FC Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Atlético and Athletic Club), the cup-butler tournament is looking for a new champion after Real Sociedad in 2020 and FC Barcelona in 2021.

Mancha Real – Athletic ClubRayo Majadahonda – Atlético de MadridAlcoyano – Real MadridLinares Deportivo – FC BarcelonaAtlético Baleares – Celta de VigoReal Valladolid – Real BetisUD Almería – ElcheMirandés – Rayo VallecanoCartagena – ValenciaSporting – VillarrealEibar – MallorcaFuenlabrada – CádizunaLeirganona Sociedad