Palmeiras revalidated the Liberators Cup champion title this Saturday in Montevideo by beating Flamengo 2-1 in overtime, with scores from Raphael Veiga and Deyverson.

The final of the sixty-second edition of the Copa Libertadores ended 1-1 in regulation time thanks to a goal in the 72nd minute by Gabriel Barbosa ‘Gabigol’, who with 11 goals became the tournament’s top scorer.

The albiverde team from Sao Paulo won the third trophy in its history and became one of the most winning teams in its country.

Stands full of fans, colored balloons and lots of music gave color to a hot afternoon that was painted red, black, green and white.

From early on, the fans cheered their teams nonstop and broke into a single shout when the countdown that came down from the speakers of the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo became the start of the game.

The first minutes were from Flamengo. Standing with up to four players in attack, the team led by Renato Gaúcho dominated with a good job from Uruguayan Giorgian de Arrascaeta and attacker Bruno Henrique.

A quick response from goalkeeper Weverton missed a defensive error that could have turned into the first goal. However, Palmeiras had other plans and, moments later, presented them to his audience.

When barely five minutes had passed, the Paraguayan Gustavo Gómez enabled side Mayke with a long serve, who inside the area gave the ball to Raphael Veiga so that he could overcome the resistance of Diego Alves and score the first goal.

With 1-0 against, Flamengo went on the attack and was able to equalize the game twice. Bruno Henrique missed it first, then Gabigol.

On the other side, Palmeiras opted for the counterattack and approached with the speed of Rony and Dudu, who took advantage of some bad starts from the rival defense to turn on the alarms of goalkeeper Alves.

Already without Filipe Luis on the field due to an injury that made him leave early, the curtain for the first stage closed with a minimal advantage for those led by Portuguese Abel Ferreira.

At the beginning of the second half, Gabigol missed it before the first minute and Willian Arao a few moments later after a corner kick executed by Andreas Pereira, owner of every stopped ball his team had.

Palmeiras responded with a long shot from Rony that found a sensational cover from Alves. The Valencia exporter flew and won the applause of all his partiality.

Those early plays led to believe that more emotions would come quickly; however, the game entered a boring phase for a while which Gabigol put an end to. In the 72nd minute, a powerful shot from No. 9 knocked Weverton out of options and made it 1-1.

Encouraged by their fans and driven by the result, Flamengo went on the attack in search of the second, while their rival chose to defend themselves and continue betting on the counterattack. The opportunities did not come and the game went straight to the supplementary.

For added time, Ferreira sent forward Deyverson to the field, who a few minutes later found himself facing the chance of his life to tip the balance back in favor of Palmeiras.

The clock read 96 when Andreas Pereira lost the ball in an incredible way at the start before the number 9 mark, who in hand-to-hand beat the goalkeeper and celebrated the second hugging with his teammates.

Again down on the scoreboard, Flamengo again launched the attack, although this time it was without luck. Despite the insistence, the ball did not enter and Palmeiras was left with the victory.

Thus, those led by Abel Ferreira became the first team to win the Libertadores in two consecutive seasons since Boca Juniors did so in 2000 and 2001.

– Data sheet:

2. Palmeiras: Weverton; Mayke (m.105, Gabriel Menino), Luan García, Gustavo Gómez, Joaquín Piquerez (m.112, Felipe Melo); Zé Rafael (m.81, Danilo Barbosa), Danilo (m.69, Patrick De Paula); Gustavo Scarpa, Raphael Veiga (m.90, Deyverson), Dudu (m.77, Wesley Ribeiro) and Rony. Coach: Abel Ferreira

1. Flamengo: Diego Alves; Mauricio Isla (m.79, Matheuzinho), Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz (m.31, René), Filipe Luis; Willian Arao, Andreas Pereira (d.110, Pedro); Éverton Ribeiro (m.63, Michael), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (m.110, Vitinho); Bruno Henrique m.90, Kenedy) and Gabriel Barbosa. Coach: Renato Gaúcho.

Goals: 1-0, m.5: Raphael Veiga. 1-1, m, 72: Gabriel Barbosa. 2-1, m.96: Deyverson.

Referee: Argentine Nestor Pitana. He admonished Rodrigo Caio, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Gabriel Barbosa, Gustavo Gómez, Felipe Melo and Joaquín Piquerez.

Incidents: Final of the sixty-second edition of the Copa Libertadores played at the Centenario stadium, in Montevideo.

