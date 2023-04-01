Coperni presents the Mini Meteorite Swipe Bag, a bag made from a meteorite only for millionaires

French luxury accessories brand Coperni recently unveiled a limited-edition meteorite bag that’s hand-carved from a space rock that fell to Earth thousands of years ago. It’s only for the rich.

According to a report published on the website of Oddity CenterAs part of its Fall/Winter 23 fashion collection, Coperni has created a unique bag that “combines archaeology, design, as well as classical and primitive art.”

This bag was called the Mini Meteorite Swipe Bag, which has the general shape of the brand’s iconic Swipe bag, but a rougher finish, which makes sense considering it’s hand-sculpted out of rock. And not just any rock, but a real meteorite, hence the name.

The bag on display at Coperni’s online store purportedly contains a piece of meteorite estimated to have fallen to Earth 55,000 years ago, but because each bag is unique, the shape and color may vary slightly.

Mini Meteorite Swipe Bag

How much is this bag worth?

The wallet measures 9 x 12 x 23 centimeters, but you’re probably more concerned with weight. It’s supposed to weigh around 2 kilograms, pretty heavy for an empty bag, so you’ll need a bit of force if you really plan to carry it around.

The French fashion house also stated that each meteorite will be sourced individually per order and can come from various places, depending on where the meteorite fell on earth.

Mini Meteorite Swipe Bag

Due to the custom nature of this unusual bag, each purchase is non-refundable. Some sources state that depending on the size and quality of the meteorite incorporated into the stone purse, the price can be higher than 40,000 euros.

In case you’re thinking of getting one, each Coperni Mini Meteorite Swipe Bag has an expected delivery time of about six weeks.