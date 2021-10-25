10/25/2021

On at 20:41 CEST

If there is a name that helps explain the hatching of the taekwondo in the Spanish sports scene, that is undoubtedly the one of Coral Bistuer. For this reason, it more than deserves the Career Award, which was collected yesterday in the first edition of the Woman SPORT Awards for Women in Sports.

Black belt 7º Dan, the Madrid athlete has an enviable track record in a specialty that he began to practice at the age of 15. It was champion of Spain nine times and accumulated international gimp. The first of them, the gold medal in the -62 Kg category. at the 1982 European Championships, held in Rome.

Coral Bistuer and her love affair with Barcelona

Coral Bistuer She was proclaimed continental champion four more times between 1986 and 1992. But her record contains two great moments that took place in the same city where she received the Career Award this Monday, Barcelona. In October 1987 he won the world title in the -65 Kg category. Practically five years later, in the summer of 1992, the Madrilenian was one of the protagonists of the remembered Olympic Games that were held in Barcelona. Although taekwondo was an exhibition sport, Bistuer achieved the gold medal, in the category of +70 Kg. She beat New Zealander Susan Graham in the final at the Palau Blaugrana, in one of the moments of her long sports career that the Madrid woman will never forget.

That gold was the last great title in high competition and marked the end of her career on the tatami, although she had a fleeting reappearance in the mid-90s. Coral Bistuer continued to be linked to taekwondo, becoming national teacher and even exercising world-class arbitration work.

Gold Medal of Honor from the European Taekwondo Union, the Reina Sofía Award for the best Spanish athlete in 1987 and the Gold Medal of the Royal Order of Sports Merit in 1994 are some of the awards that mark a successful career, which has also continued since years ago in the field of sports management. At the time it was President of the Association of Athletes Against Drugs and since last June, it is the General Director of Sports of the Community of Madrid.

“We are equal”

Mayka Sánchez, director of Woman, gave the award to Coral Bistuer, who thanked him with a forceful and fair message: “We are lucky to have excellent athletes who for girls who start are references, but when we started we had no one as a reference. We had to look at the men who succeeded. That is why we have to claim it: we are equal“.

At the same time, the Madrilenian wanted to advise young women who are starting in the world of misnamed minority sports. “I prefer to call them emerging sports. Nowadays girls can already do whatever sports they want, which in my time was not possible. Above all, I tell them to enjoy what they do, because if they do, it is something that remains for all your life. give thanks to all the men who helped us to be what we were, because without them we would not have arrived. Thank you very much men. “

Both on and off the mat, Coral Bistuer has shown and demonstrates her passion for the sport. A career that deserves this award.