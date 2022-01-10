A new soap opera will be coming soon to the screens of Televisa: is about Warrior heart, a melodrama that will be in charge of the famous producer Salvador Mejía, responsible for hits such as Esmeralda, La Usurpadora, Abrazame muy fuerte, Fuego en la sangre, among many others.

The production has caused great expectations, as several legendary figures from the entertainment world will return to be part of the cast after long years of absence and there are already on the list various surprises that have enchanted the public.

After speculation about who would be the protagonist of this story, it has been confirmed that she will be the actress and model Alejandra Espinoza the one in charge of interpreting the stellar character.

Espinoza, who was the winner of the first edition of Our Latin Beauty, will share the set with other celebrities such as Gonzalo García Vivanco, Ana Martín, Rodrigo Guirao, Christian de la Campa and Oka Giner.

Little by little the others have been confirmed actors and actresses who will be part of the cast of Warrior heart and it seems that this production will bring back several well-known faces.

These are the protagonists who will reappear in this new project:

Gaby spanic

In December 2021 the production confirmed the special performance of the Venezuelan star, Gaby Spanic, who in recent years had stayed away from soap operas. Spanic will once again work with producer Salvador Mejía, who launched her to international fame with the success of La Usurpadora.

Altair Jarabo

Another actress who announced her return to the small screen is the Mexican Altair Jarabo, famous for her performances Lola, once upon a time, Postal Code, Inocente de ti, among several others. After having lived a dream wedding with her now husband, Frédéric García, the actress said she was ready to resume her career.

As part of his character, Jarabo had to undergo a makeover and now sports attractive wavy red hair.

Marlene favela

After several special participations, Marlene Favela will return to soap operas through the front door, as everything indicates that her character will be one of the most important. His last performance was in the novel La desalmada, alongside Livia Brito and Eduardo Santamarina.

Eduardo Yanez

Just last January 7, actor Eduardo Yáñez reported that he was joining the cast of Corazón Guerrero. Yáñez, who returns to Televisa after almost four years, will play the character of Octavio Sánchez, although he has not given more details about it. His last project was in the series Without fear of the truth, broadcast in 2018.

Natalia Esperón

To the surprise of many, one of the last stars to join the project is the Mexican actress Natalia Esperón, who disappeared from soap operas 9 years ago. It was in 2013 when he announced his final retirement after participating in the production of Amores Verdaderos alongside Erika Buenfil and Eduardo Yáñez.

