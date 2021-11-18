The pitcher of the Milwuakee Brewers, Corbin Burnes, took the Cy young of the National League in the season 2021 Major League Baseball – MLB, this for the great year that I performed.

Corbin Burnes outvoted Zack Wheeler and Max Scherzer to be crowned the National League Cy Young for the first time in his career, this for his brilliant 2021 season in the Major Leagues with the Brewers.

CROWN HIM! Corbin Burnes is your 2021 NL #CyYoung winner! He’s the third Cy Young winner in franchise history. @ Burnes16 | #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/tnzw8waR4Q – Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) November 17, 2021

With Burnes monarch in the Old Circuit, the winners of the 2021 MLB Cy Young are ready, remembering that the Toronto Blue Jays left-hander, Robbie Ray, did the same against Gerrit Cole and Lance Lynn, remaining one vote away from achieving it unanimously. .

Voting

Corbin Burnes got 151 points in first place, 10 over Wheeler and 38 over Scherzer, who for many was the main candidate to win this award, this for his work in the last major league season.

1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Points Corbin Burnes, Brewers 12 14 3 1 151 Zack Wheeler, Phillies 12 9 4 4 1 141 Max Scherzer, Nationals / Dodgers 6 5 13 6 113 Walker Buehler, Dodgers 2 9 17 1 70 Brandon Woodruff, Brewers 2 17 21 Kevin Gausman, Giants 1 4 7 Adam Wainwright, Cardinals 3 3 Julio Urias, Dodgers 3 3 Jacob deGrom, Mets 1 1

The 10-point margin for Corbin Burnes’ victory is the closest in National League history since the ballot was expanded from 3 to 5 pitchers in 2010. The closest in both leagues was in 2012, when David Price he won 153-149 over Justin Verlander.

Additionally, Burnes and Zack Wheeler received 12 1st place votes. It is the 2nd time in history where 1st and 2nd place receive the same number of votes. The other time was in 1981: Fernando Valenzuela and Tom Seaver (8).

History

Burnes is the first Brewers pitcher to win the National League Cy Young Award. The only other winners of this award for this organization were Rollie Fingers in 1981 and Pete Vuckovich in 1982, they did it in the American League, the Milwaukee team moved to the Old Circuit in the 1998 season.

Numbers

Burnes posted an 11-5 MLB 2021 record with a 2.43 ERA in 28 starts (167.0 innings of work), 0.94 WHIP, 5.7 WAR and a total of 234 strikeouts. Notably, those 11 wins for Milwaukee’s right-hander are tied for the second-lowest of any starting pitcher in a full season to win the Cy Young, tying that of Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets in 2019.