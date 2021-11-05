11/04/2021 at 21:41 CET

Paulinho left Corinthians with idol status in June 2013 after having won the Libertadores, the Club World Cup and the Brasileirao. And eight later, the Sao Jorge Park club thinks about hiring him. The president of the São Paulo entity, Duilio Monteiro AlvesHe reiterated that the former Barcelona player, who is now 33 years old, is one of the club’s goals for the next season that begins in January.

What’s more, the leader made the Timao facilities available to the international so that he can exercise at this time when he is without a club, regardless of whether your negotiations materialize so that you can return to the entity. And the footballer was already in the training center this Thursday, which sparked all kinds of speculation.

Paulinho fits into the hiring profile that the current Cortinhians administration is doing: veteran footballers, with identification with the crooked, who arrive with the letter of freedom lower their arm and who substantially lower the card in relation to their previous club.

It is in this way that, in August Renato Augusto and Willian (who left Arsenal) both with a Corinthian past, and two players of proven quality, such as Giuliano, and winger Roger Guedes, who is performing at a great level. All four have raised the level of the team he leads Sylvinho, who has gone from fleeing the relegation places to fighting to enter the Libertadores 2022.

The former Barça midfielder has been without a team since September, when he decided to negotiate his departure with Al-Ahli, from Saudi Arabia, where he only played four games.

“The desire of all Corinthians is to see Paulinho here again. He won everything with us, he is a footballer of race and dedication who has our identity. Both the coach and I very much want him to come back. We are talking about an incredible person with an indisputable quality as a footballer, “said the president of Timao, Duilio Monteiro Alves.