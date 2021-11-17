11/17/2021 at 01:26 CET

With a second half of pure goal and intensity, Corinthians showed its power in the Copa Libertadores female after crushing the Uruguayan National for 0-8 and will play the final on November 21 with the Colombian Independiente Santa Fe.

The Brazilian team began winning at 11 minutes thanks to a goal from Giovanna. However, the Uruguayan team showed their rebellion and during the first part it could be competitive Against a rival who, already from the previous one, was much superior both in terms of performance and staff.

Thus, the first part culminated with a minimal difference that still gave the Uruguayans hope of being able to hit the ground running and achieve an epic result.

It all collapsed into a second half in which the Brazilians showed off their offensive arsenal. At 49 minutes Diany Martins widened the difference and made it 0-2.

Less than ten minutes later, at 54, Victória Albuquerque converted the third, at 61 Gabrielle Portilho made the fourth and at 64 Jheniffer da Silva put the fifth.

Far from being satisfied, Corinthians continued to demonstrate their power on offense since at 71 Maga scored 0-6 while at 83 Juliete made the seventh and at 89 Grazielle closed the overwhelming win by 0-8.

Despite the heavy defeat, the National -who had already lost 5-1 to Corinthians in the group stage- It was the surprise of the tournament as it reached the semifinals for the first time in its history and it became the Uruguayan team that has gone the furthest in the women’s Libertadores.

Now, the tricolor will see the faces with the Brazilian Railroad -current champion of the tournament that fell in the semifinals against Independiente Santa Fe- in the game for third and fourth place in the competition.

While, Corinthians sealed its ticket to Montevideo, where on November 21 he will play the final against the Colombian team at the Gran Parque Central stadium.