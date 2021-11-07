11/06/2021 at 23:25 CET

Mission accomplished for Corinthians. He had two games at the Neo Química Arena in six days and he added the six points at stake applying the same script. With the Chapecoense, Timao won with a goal from Roger guedes in minute 97, with which the head of a very contested Sylvinho was saved, and, on this occasion, there was another agonizing 1-0, with a goal from the Colombian Cantillo in the 86th minute.

They are two triumphs following the traditional modus operandi of Timao (that is, with drama and suffering) that reinforce their options to be in Libertadores 2022.

The paulistas cling to the sixth position, which gives access to the preliminary phase of the continental tournament, and, now, they will open a complicated competition section in which in their next two trips they will visit the leader, At. Mineiro, and Flamengo, current champion and finalist of the Libertadores.

The Timao went from less to more. In the first half, he returned to offer an image of an erratic team, which, in some phases, was surpassed by a very orderly Fortaleza and with criteria that showed why it is the fifth classified.

Sylvinho moved the bench judiciously after the break. And the entrance of the end Mosquito, from the steering wheel Cantillo and the veteran Jo They changed the face of the people’s team, which, with a better circulation of the ball, decidedly went to seek victory.

The final pressure from the locals paid off. At minute 80, Renato Augusto he warned by sending a ball to the post and, in the midst of the Timao gale, Cantillo ended a team play in which they participated Roger guedes and Jo, to score the winning goal that led the crooked Corinthian fanatic into delirium … and a Sylvinho who celebrated it in style.