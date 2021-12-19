12/18/2021 at 18:14 CET

The UE Cornellà will face this Sunday at home, the FC Barcelona subsidiary, as the last match of 2021. With that confrontation against the first team earlier this year in the Copa del Rey in memory, the Cornellaense team seeks to close a tremendously positive calendar year. A team that faces this match knowing the traditional appeal of the clash, not only because of the level of both but because of the fact that this weekend there are also two clubs that are usually connected in terms of young promises, two of them one of the best quarries not only in Catalonia, but also in Spain.

“The last time we faced each other here it was against the first team in the Cup, but the subsidiary for their part always makes things very difficult for us because they tend to be one of the strongest in the category for obvious reasons. This time it will be the same but We will try to add and surely we will have a tribune with a good atmosphere to enjoy. & rdquor ;, in exclusive statements to Diario Sport, Andres Manzano, Director General of the UE Cornellà.

And although La Masía is more recognizable at first glance, the Cornellanense quarry is not far behind. Great proof of this is that players who today are in the elite of football have passed through the ranks of their quarry, to highlight two that shine this season in the First Division, Manu Sanchez, from Osasuna or Nico Melamed of Espanyol, although we could also mention one of the cases that stands out the most whenever the Culé team arrives at the Municipal de Cornellà: Jordi Alba, player of the Absolute Spanish National Team and of the FC Barcelona first team. Andres Manzano in fact had an impact on the transfer that has occurred on several occasions between both quarries, “Historically there are many boys in their quarry who previously started their training here and it is one of the factors that always makes it an interesting match. & rdquor;

The combined of Raul Casany receives this Sunday at 19:15 the team of Sergi Barjuan at the Nou Estadi Municipal de Cornellà. Still with tickets at the box office, this promises to be a meeting that exudes intensity, in which the UE Cornellà intends to close the year, just as it began, with enthusiasm, the same that it had last year in the Copa del Rey matches, against Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona.