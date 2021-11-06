Corona Capital 2021 and all the details about the event | Instagram

Today we will let you know all the schedules and many more details about the event of the CDMX, Corona Capital 2021, undoubtedly one of the most anticipated events in all of Mexico and the ones that are most missed to witness.

Twenty One Pilots, Tame Impala, Disclosure and many others artists They will be present at Corona Capital 2021 in Mexico City.

There is no doubt that Corona Capital 2021 is one of the Massive events expected in Mexico City (CDMX) post-pandemic.

The music festival that brings together various artists will take place next Saturday, November 20 and Sunday, November 21.

As we have mentioned before, some of the performers who will perform on stage are Twenty One Pilots, St. Vincent, The Kooks, Tame Impala, Disclosure, among many others.

However, it is important to note that the CDMX Government was criticized for expediting the Corona Capital 2021, after there are still hundreds of cases of COVID-19 in the capital city.

So that you do not miss your favorite artist at Corona Capital 2021, the schedules in which each of the members of the lineup will perform, from soloists to bands, has been published on social networks.

On Saturday, November 20, for example, some such as St. Vincent or Dayglow will meet in their debut in Mexico.

There are also other cases such as Disclosure and The Kooks, whose presentations will fortunately be longer and in scenarios that are not exactly close to each other.

While on Sunday, which will be the last day of the concert, attendees will see the participation of The Whitest Boy Alive and Parquet Courts, who will meet at the same time but probably on different stages.

As well as they will contemplate Jehnny Beth and The Bravery. Let us remember that the festival presents artists of various musical genres.

Notably, it was scheduled to take place in 2020, however due to the pandemic it was one of hundreds of massive events that had to be canceled.

Therefore, undoubtedly, in this edition of Corona Capital 2021, attendees will contemplate some modifications than in previous years, since various health measures will be taken to avoid contagion of the virus.

Now we just have to wait for the big date and see if this virus will affect how well it was before during the event.