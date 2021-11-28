Univisión Sirey Morán was crowned Nuestra Belleza Latina, and now they say that something has her crown

Since last Sunday, when Sirey Morán made her dream of being crowned Nuestra Belleza Latina come true, the celebration for the victory of the beautiful Honduran has been endless, and while the queen’s fans do not stop sharing images of the queen on social networks young man with the crown on his temples, two members of the show assured that the tiara they gave the model is fake.

This was confessed by Adal Ramones, who shared the judges’ table with Jomari Goyso, Daniella Álvarez and Giselle Blondet, who in a conversation with Migbelis Castellanos showed that he was so pleased with the Venezuelan, that he did not want her to leave her crown.

“We are going to deliver a fake one. Migbelis and I plan that he is going to keep the real one and we are going to deliver one that we bought in a store, “said Adal, with great sympathy, in a video shared by NBL, in the middle of a talk that had a joking tone, because the crown that Sirey received is definitely the royal one.

In the funny talk, which you can see in the Instagram clip that we share here, Migbelis Castellanos is heard, who had the crown of Nuestra Belleza Latina for three years, following Adal’s game.

“You didn’t tell me this was a secret,” said the Venezuelan, to which the Mexican replied: “Well, don’t let this come out … take it away.”

On the end of her reign as Nuestra Belleza Latina number 11, Migbelis said in the video that she had a mixture of emotions.

“It was just and necessary that this crown be taken from me, literally, so that we can enjoy the new queen on stage. I’m very, very happy … still sentimental, “said the beautiful ex-queen. “It makes me want to cry. With this I say goodbye and I thank you for following this process with me from the first gala… we are going to continue having fun together ”.

And it is that for Sirey, beyond the material value of the crown, the contract and the awards that signify her triumph as the winner of the 12th season of Nuestra Belleza Latina, what counts the most, as she has said repeatedly, is knowing which brought enormous joy to his country.

“This is the first crown for Honduras, and the first crown for Nuestra Belleza Latina … we have never had a Miss Universe, this is historic,” said Sirey on the first day as queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina. “I have always said that when a Honduran triumphs, all Honduras triumphs.”

“I am so grateful. This is a dream, ”added Sirey. “I still can’t believe it. I am fascinated. This crown has one more meaning, because risking the job I had, leaving the university (it was what he did) and I was encouraged, I did it and the sacrifice had the product that was expected (…) So I am super happy, because Our Beauty Latina fulfills dreams ”.