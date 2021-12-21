. Ana Patricia Gamez, (formerly Gonzalez), won Nuestra Belleza Latina in 2010

Just a few weeks ago, Sirey Morán was chosen as the winner of the 12th season of Nuestra Belleza Latina, which returned to the screens after three years of absence.

And while the followers of the beautiful Honduran continue to celebrate the feat of the 31-year-old communicator in style, within the bouquet of favorite and beloved queens that the competition has left for 14 years, there is Ana Patricia Gámez.

The beautiful and friendly Mexican became the winner of the fourth season of the Univisión contest, in one of the most closely watched galas and seen by the public, where the Colombian Carolina Ramírez was proclaimed as the first finalist.

And today, more than 11 years after that magical moment that changed Ana Patricia’s life, we relive the night when she was crowned the fourth queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina, even with doubts from Osmel Sousa himself, who did not predict her a lot of future in the media, due to the calm personality of the Mexican.

Due to her beauty, Ana Patricia, who at that time was González, due to the fact that she was married to her first husband of that surname, had favoritism, which grew as the days went by.

The fourth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina took place between March 9 and May 23, 2010, and Ana Patricia won with 1 in 4 of the votes that the public cast, which gave her a total of 25.4% of the final votes. support.

The show was developed with 73 contestants chosen in the casting in various cities such as Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami, Chicago, New York and San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Osmel Sousa, Lupita Jones and Julián Gil, were the judges.

Third place in the competition went to Tatiana Delgado, from Puerto Rico, fourth to Bárbara Moros, from Venezuela, fifth to Lisandra De La Cruz, from Cuba, and sixth to Fabiola Barinas, from the Dominican Republic.

Ana Patricia’s triumph is considered one of the most applauded in the entire history of Nuestra Belleza Latina, and from that moment on, the young Mexican emerged in a career that completely changed her life.

The former queen formed a beautiful home, became a mother and has become one of the most recognized faces of Latin television in the United States, alongside other spoiled NBL queens, such as Francisca Lachapel and Alejandra Espinoza.

