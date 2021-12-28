. Clarissa Molina is one of the most remembered Our Latin Beauty, and among her triumphs is having been Miss Dominican Republic

Clarissa Molina is today one of the most famous celebrities on Latin television in the United States, and as if it were Cinderella’s dream, the beautiful Dominican went from being an ordinary girl, who lived in New York, to being crowned as Nuestra Latin beauty.

The beautiful ex-queen became known on the Univisión reality show in the ninth season, in 2015, where she ranked fourth, in a very close edition, in which her countrywoman Francisca Lachapel won the crown.

There she began her path to fame, and after her participation in the reality show, she was chosen as Miss Dominican Republic, represented her country in Miss Universe, and then returned to the tenth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina, where she was cast as the jury and to the public in the pocket, which led her to earn the title.

In that edition of the Univisión program, the contestants were participants in previous versions, and from the beginning Clarissa positioned herself as the arch-favorite.

And after several months of competition, and with events that remained for posterity, such as the resignation of Nathalia Casco, another of the great favorites, the beautiful Dominican conquered the crown and received it from Francisca Lachapel, in the only “back to back ”that has been featured on NBL.

Clarissa Molina is the queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina VIP! The Dominican was crowned as the winner of the tenth edition of Nuestra Belleza Latina. The support of the public was always present in this great achievement.

Clarissa charmed everyone, not only with her beauty and grace, but also with her excellent handling of the runway and cameras. In addition, his life story penetrated the hearts of the fans of the contest.

Our VIP Latin Beauty: First Program Our VIP Latin Beauty has started! Meet the judges who will rate the contestants who will fight for the precious crown. Dazzling and shiny they conquered the 2016 Nuestra Belleza Latina jury. This tenth season came better than ever. The actor Daniel Arenas made his debut as a judge and now accompanies Jaqueline Bracamontes and Osmel

The beautiful Dominican conquered the title overwhelmingly, obtaining 53% of the total votes, leaving the Mexican Setareh Khatibi, with the desire to be crowned, as she received 30% of support. far below Molima.

The Nuestra Belleza Latina VIP finalists chose their favorite The four finalists of Nuestra Belleza Latina are very nervous, but also excited to meet the next queen.

The Colombian Bárbara Turbay and the Puerto Rican Catherine Castro, completed the table of finalists, finishing with third and fourth place.

Osmel Sousa, Daniel Arenas and Jacky Bracamontes were the members of the jury, and although they all supported all the contestants from the beginning, the so-called Zar of Beauty always had Clarissa as his darling.

The controversy does not stop at Nuestra Belleza Latina VIP The girls of Nuestra Belleza Latina have had a fight or two and here they talk about how they have reacted after their controversial moments.



