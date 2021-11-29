. Video of Francisca Lachapel when Nuestra Belleza Latina won

More than 6 years have passed since the night of that April 12, 2015, when Francisca Lachapel made her dream of jumping into the world of entertainment come true, through the front door, after being crowned the winner of the ninth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina .

And although that gala is already part of the history of the Univisión reality show, the beautiful Dominican has managed to conquer viewers, becoming one of the most beloved queens of Nuestra Belleza Latina, so her fans do not stop delving into the memories, and seeing the moment when Francisca’s life changed is almost a ritual.

In the clip, which we share in this article, the final minutes of the competition’s ninth gala can be seen, in which, after 13 episodes, Francisca Lachapel managed to put her sympathy and her life story into her pocket.

Holding hands next to the Honduran Nathalia Casco, another of the firm aspirants to emerge victorious from the television program, Francisca, with a nervous face, heard her name as the winner and the cry of emotion and surprise invaded her.

Aleyda Ortiz was in charge of crowning her, while the public applauded the decision overwhelmingly, announced by Javier Poza, in charge of presenting the gala, next to the Venezuelan Chiquinquirá Delgado.

“The public and the jury have decided, with 42.8 percent of the votes, that the new queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina is Francisca Lachapel,” said Poza, showing that the Dominican won the crown with wide support from viewers, who chose to the gandora through their votes.

In the final gala, Catherine Castro, from Puerto Rico, also shone, who ranked third, while Clarissa Molina was fourth and a year later she was crowned in the VIP edition of the reality show.

Mariana Torres, from Mexico was named in fifth position and Dominican Geisha Montes De Oca was sixth

Francisca Lachapel has publicly revealed that Nuestra Belleza Latina divided her life in two, because after winning the contest she catapulted herself as one of the most famous faces on Latin television in the United States.

Currently Francisca is dedicated to her professional life as a host of Univisión, which she mixes with her role as a new mother.

Tell us what you thought of the coronation of the Dominican queen and what her career has been on TV.