Companies in Spain already accumulate debt equivalent to 82.8% of GDP

Pablo Hernndez de Cos, Governor of the Bank of Spain, in the Congress of Deputies this Tuesdayscar CaasEuropa Press

The Spanish companies accumulate a net debt of 960,800 million euros, a level not seen since June 2015, and they plan to keep getting into debt between now and the end of the year in order to meet the needs they have derived from the pandemic.

Since covid-19 broke out in February 2020, companies in the country have gone into debt worth 68,610 million euros in net terms (84,386 million gross), between loans requested and the issuance of debt securities, which represents an increase of 7.7%, according to the latest data released by the Bank of Spain.

This assumes that the net debt of non-financial corporations is equal to 82.8% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country, eleven points more than before the pandemic.

its need for debt it derives, on the one hand, from the increase in investments as the economic recovery takes hold, but on the other, it also responds to more negative aspects such as the need to carry out corporate restructuring and debt refinancing operations.

“The demand for loans from companies has increased slightly between July and September, which occurs for the second consecutive quarter, in a context of progressive recovery in economic activity. The higher number of applications has been the consequence of an increase in needs. for financiate investments in fixed capital and the increase in operations of business reorganization and of debt refinancing“, explains the supervisor in the Survey on Bank Loans in Spain published this Tuesday.

It would also have influenced, they point out, the environment of low interest rates which makes financing cheaper.

Joint debt of companies and households exceeds 167% of GDP

This demand for bank loans by companies, which has grown steadily in the last half year, will continue to increasing in the next three months in Spain, while in the average of the European Union it is expected that the indebtedness going on loan request will not grow in this last quarter of the year.

Despite the increase in requests, companies do not expect banks to make changes in the approval criteria nor that they harden the general conditions of the new loans.

In addition to debt in the hands of companies, the pandemic has also caused a growth in the household indebtedness until the 712,200 million euros, which implies an increase of 3,590 million as a result of the pandemic.

Household demand for loans has occurred despite the savings rate growth -to the detriment of consumption-, which many families have used as a basis to later apply for loans, especially in the case of mortgages.

The data disclosed by the governing institution Pablo Hernndez de Cos reflect an increase in loan requests for the home purchase (given the greater ease of entry, due to the increase in savings) and also an increase in the demand for consumer credit and other purposes.

This increase is due to the progressive release of the demand that it be reservoirs during confinement: many households postponed purchase decisions (especially durable goods such as vehicles or appliances) and once recovery was on track they have proceeded to make those purchases.

Looking ahead to the next few months, the demand for this type of consumer loan is expected to continue to increase, as is traditionally the case in the Christmas period, but a stagnation is expected in the request for loans. mortgage loans, according to the data published by the supervisor.

