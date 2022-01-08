

Investigators noted that Robinson’s alleged victims were disposed of in shopping carts.

Photo: Fairfax County Police Department / Courtesy

After a deceased woman was found in a shopping cart in Washington, DC, Fairfax County, Virginia, police officials They announced that he may be the fifth victim of the “shopping cart killer.”

In the announcement made on Friday, authorities said they believe the killer may be attracting women using dating apps.

“This week we also received credible advice suggesting that our person of interest may be a person of interest in a Washington DC case where a dead woman was found in a shopping cart. Digital information places him in that area at the time of his disappearance, ”Fairfax County Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter.

The corpse of the woman, whose identity has not been revealed, was found in the Washington, DC area covered with a blanket. The find was made after police received an undisclosed tip.

I would use a shopping cart to move the bodies

This finding comes as investigations continue into Anthony Robinson, 35, a man from Washington, DC, currently in custody on two counts of first degree murder and additional charges for illegally transporting or concealing a body.

These charges were based on the remains of two women found in Harrisonburg, Virginia, last November.

The 35-year-old would allegedly use shopping carts to move the remains of his victims, earning him the nickname of “Shopping cart killer.”

Total, Four women found throughout the state of Virginia have been considered potential victims of the killer: the two women in Harrisonburg who were found late last year, and two other women were also found dead in Alexandria.

The two women found in Harrisonburg are Allene Beth Redmon, 54, of Harrisonburg and Tonita Lorice Smith, 39, of Charlottesville, whose discoveries led to Robinson’s arrest on November 23.

The news of a possible fifth victim coincides with the confirmation of the identities of the two victims who were found in the Alexandria area: Stephanie Harrison, 48, of Redding, California, and Cheyenne Brown, 29, of Washington, DC , whose identification had been made difficult due to the state of decomposition in which the bodies were found.

Although Robinson has not been charged in connection with the Alexandria women, Fairfax officials have said they will likely press charges in connection with those murders.

As the investigation into Robinson’s actions continues, Police said they believe the man was able to attract women to him through dating apps Plenty of Fish and Tagged.

Authorities believe that potentially more victims could be found, they even believe that there are people who have managed to escape. They asked the population to provide information in this regard.

