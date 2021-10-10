People say that Carlos Correa He could sign this winter for about $ 300 million dollars, his track record and numbers support him, so much so that his name is next to legends like David Ortiz, Derek Jeter and Albert Pujols.

Carlos Correa has played 7 seasons since his arrival at the Houston Astros 8 years ago, only in 2016 he stayed out with the whole team (just to beat the next one, “with cheating” would say the believers in the investigation of theft of signs. ).

But with him or not, one thing is undeniable, in those 7 seasons Correa has left some numbers that put him not only as a good player (which we all knew by now) but as one of the elite Latino players. The metric that we will review in this article will be the RBI.

Correa among the best Latino in post-season RBIs….

The metric of races pushed has lost relevance in the last years between the “analysts” and experts in statistic, the reason? In this metric the player does not depend only on his performance, but requires his teammates (on base). So in uncompetitive teams it is difficult to get pushed.

Yet for baseball romantics (like us), RBIs are a testament to a hitter’s ability to hit big hits. What’s more important than a playoff hit to get your teammates home?

So nothing, he who is a horse in pushes is a horse … and Correa is among the best: 7th in the all-time historical ranking and on the same list as Jeter, Big Papi, Pujols and Manny Ramirez:

1. Bernie Williams: 80 2. Manny Ramirez: 78 3. David Justice: 63 T4. Derek Jeter: 61 T4. David Ortiz: 61 6. Albert Pujols: 54 7. Carlos Correa: 52

Hunting for Pujols, Ortiz and Jeter …

Funny to find Pujols on this list, a player who is often belittled for not appearing in the postseason “big moments.” But nothing, here he is with 54 pushed … to nothing to be reached by Correa.

How likely do we see Correa catch up with Pujols this year? Very likely with the Astros playing the way they are playing, Correa is going to have a lot more at-bats this October.

What about Ortiz and Jeter?

That’s where it gets interesting.

Correa has two maximum RBIs in the playoffs: 2017 (14) and 2020 (17), the year they reached the World Series and won it and last season when they were out of the World Series but they went to 7 games against Tampa .

So nothing, now this year he has already been two RBIs, if the Astros get into the championship for the AL and Correa plays at the level we are used to, it is likely that he will exceed 61 RBIs from Jeter and Big Papi.

Quite a feat for the Puerto Rican. And right in the winter when he goes out to free agency, what better time?