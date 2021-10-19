Much controversy has caused the dog that I apply E-Rod to Carlos Correa in the sixth of today’s game between Astros and Red Sox.

People in favor, people against, that if he did well, that if he did wrong. It all started with the joseo from E-Rod to Correa in the sixth.

At this point the Venezuelan had already had a very good start and let us remember that in the first of the series Correa was perreo to the Red Sox doing the now mythical sign of the little watch. So the Boston pitcher just gave it back.

Here the video:

Alex Cora scolded E-Rod for dogging Correa. 🥵 Opinions? Let him enjoy it, right? https://t.co/UEubE5erW0 – The Fielding ⚾️ 🔥 (@elfildeo) October 19, 2021

And it could all have ended there but Cora did not like E-Rod’s “mockery” at all and reprimanded him strongly in front of the cameras, in our opinion “exaggeratedly”. But that is our opinion, you are free to think that Cora is a leader, a gentleman, a very intelligent strategist who, fearing the awakening of Correa and the Astros by the provocation of E-Rod, decided himself to reprimand his pitcher.

The thing is that from there came an avalanche of comments for and against the performance of the Creole, curiously the majority attacking him a little and demanding “his celebration.”

And well, just in case you are not clear at this point, it seems to us that it is part of the game and that E-Rod did not do anything wrong to make him apologize.

See him here with his scolded dog face, trying to explain why he got a little excited after a great outing against the best offense in the DAMN BIG LEAGUES!

“He just told me ‘Don’t do that. Be humble and don’t do that ‘” Eduardo Rodriguez on what Alex Cora said to him after he pointed to his watch… @ WebsterOnTV | #RedSox pic.twitter.com/hW4Eo7AH4X – NESN (@NESN) October 19, 2021

And now, we really ask ourselves: who happened to think that baseball is good at that “no celebration” thing?

As if those who will play were robots. And then we also ask ourselves: and what would Correa’s mockery think of all this?

And what do you think, Correa understands better than many: this is a game and you have to enjoy it and enjoy it.

“Are you crazy to me? No, why should I bother? It was fun, that’s the game of baseball. We should all get out there and have fun. I loved it, it was incredible ” Strap on E-Rod’s perreo 👀 pic.twitter.com/CxTYDetTY4 – The Fielding ⚾️ 🔥 (@elfildeo) October 19, 2021

What do you say?