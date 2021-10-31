10/31/2021 at 2:57 PM CET

The Argentine Joaquín Correa decided this Sunday with a double the Inter Milan match against Udinese (2-0), corresponding to the eleventh day of the Italian Serie A, which allowed the men of Simone inzaghi reinforce their third position, momentarily four points behind the two leaders, Napoli and Milan.

INT

UDI

Inter de Milan

Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Andrea Ranocchia, Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfries; Nicolo Barella (Sensi, 80 ‘), Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu (Arturo Vidal, 69’); Ivan Perisic (Dimarco, 85 ‘), Edin Dzeko (Lautaro, 80’) and Joaquín Correa (Alexis Sánchez, 69 ‘).

Udinese

Marco Silvestri; Rodrigo Becao, Bram Nuytinck, Samir, Nahuel Molina (Soppy, 89 ‘); Jean-Victor Makengo (Udogie, 70 ‘), Mato Jajalo (Walace, 59’), Jens Stryger Larsen (Arslan, 70 ‘); Roberto Pereyra, Isaac Success (Deulofeu, 58 ‘) and Beto.

Goals

1-0 M.60, Joaquín Correa. 2-0 M.68, Joaquín Correa.

Referee

Juan Luca Sacchi. TA: Beto, Roberto Pereyra.

Incidents

Match corresponding to the eleventh round of Serie A played at Giuseppe Meazza (Milan).

After a lackluster first half, with little rhythm and few opportunities, Inter, Real Madrid’s rival in the Champions League, sealed their victory with two goals between minute 60 and 68, both signed by “Tucu” strap, who reached all four targets in this Serie A.

He broke the equality by taking advantage of a great play by the Croatian Ivan perisic, who let a pass into the hole of Alessandro Bastoni and paved the way for him Tucu, who faced the Dutch defender Bram nuytinck and surpassed the goalkeeper with an accurate right-footed shot inside the area.

Shortly after, he took advantage of a low pass from the also Dutch Denzel Dumfries to control the ball and strike the goalkeeper with a powerful right hand.

After the double scored against Verona in his debut, strap gave Inter three important points to put pressure on Napoli, which visits Salernitana, and Milan, which plays in the field of the Portuguese’s Roma Joseph Mourinho.

At Udinese, the Spanish Gerard Deulofeu entered the resumption after missing the last two games due to a foot problem and the possible 1-2 was canceled by a previous offside by a teammate.

Udinese occupy the fourteenth league position, with a four-point margin from relegation.