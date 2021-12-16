12/16/2021

On at 17:23 CET

EP

Correos has announced the company’s largest public job offer in recent decades, which will allow the entry of 5,377 people to work with an indefinite contract in its different operational categories, which include distribution, classification and customer service.

The postal company will make its own and official contents of the agenda available to the general public in the first half of 2022, with the anticipation that the tests take place next November, as reported in a statement.

With this call, Correos defends to reinforce its brand “as a quality employer”, betting on stable employment and the professional development of its employees, at the same time that it guarantees a stable framework of labor relations and promotes talent as an accelerator of the change that already exists. It is taking place in the company, in the face of new challenges and the demands of its customers.

For reasons of efficiency, general interest and rationality of the processes, Correos will soon publish the general bases that will govern the hiring process for the definitive coverage of these 5,377 jobs, which will be developed later, guaranteeing the principles of publicity, merit, capacity and equal treatment of women and men.

Correos is also currently immersed in another hiring process, for which it has already registered a total of 60,200 people in its job boards to fill the temporary operational positions necessary as of February 1 throughout Spain.

According to the bases approved for job boards, the public company has valued both previous experience in Correos as other merits related to training, languages ​​or digital skills, as well as driving licenses, the interested parties being ordered according to the score obtained.

The final objective of Correos with these job boards is to provide temporary coverage to 128,021 operational positions throughout the country during the next few years, in delivery positions on foot, motorcycle, classification and customer service.