12/10/2021 at 06:21 CET

. / Los Angeles

With aggressiveness, sacrifice and fang in every play, the Memphis Grizzlies disintegrated the Los Angeles Lakers (108-95) despite the 100th triple-double in LeBron James’ career (20 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists). Like an acid that slowly makes its way into metal, the Grizzlies demoralized a Lakers who never matched the extreme intensity of the Memphis.

Up to 22 turnovers accumulated a Lakers as careless as they were unwilling to sweat on each possession. Instead, the Grizzlies proudly once again sported their rabid motto ‘grit and grind’ (something like ‘grit your teeth and grind’), did not give a lost play and did not leave a single rebound without a fight. With Ja Morant out of the court (he is injured and also in the coronavirus protocol), the Memphis team turned to Jaren Jackson Jr. (25 points and 5 rebounds) and Desmond Bane (23 points with 5 triples). However, it was the block that stood out above all: The Grizzlies had 18 steals and none of their 10 players left the court without scoring. The Spanish Santi Aldama had no minutes with the locals.

On the part of the Lakers, who once again appeared as an unpredictable team -for better or for worse-, LeBron James had Anthony Davis (22 points and 8 rebounds) as his main partner in attack. This victory consolidates the Grizzlies (15-11) as one of the revelations of the season (they are fourth in the Western Conference) and leaves the Los Angeles team (13-13) with many questions to solve and with their upward progression stagnant. one more time.

Of more less

Nothing foreshadowed that the Lakers were going to deflate in such a way against the Grizzlies since they started with a lot of energy and with two powerful dunks on the counterattack by LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker (8-14 with 7.32 on the clock). James looked like an octopus with tentacles in every corner of the court and finished his great first quarter with 9 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, a steal and 2 blocks. Carmelo Anthony brought freshness from the bench, but Desmond Bane’s 10 points for the Grizzlies made up a set that had been clearly dominated by purple and gold (25-29).

However, the Lakers’ second unit was not up to the task and Jaren Jackson Jr. took advantage of the moment to turn the score around quickly (35-39 with 8.39 by the break). Turnovers, mistakes and inaccuracies by the Lakers followed one another without remedy as the Grizzlies realized that through physical effort they were on the road to victory. The visitors’ defense also fell apart, but with two 3-pointers from Malik Monk and Russell Westbrook They made it to the second half alive (59-53).

As if they had recharged batteries in the locker room, a 0-6 run, with James leading the assault, allowed the Lakers to tie the game with one world ahead (59-59 with 10.20 remaining). Frank Vogel bet on two highs – Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard – and the meeting went into a round trip. There the Grizzlies became strong showing their claws: Steven Adams grew in the area, Jackson Jr. scored non-stop and Kyle Anderson put a great block to Davis (85-78).

The Lakers faced the umpteenth comeback of the season and started the last quarter in the worst way, conceding a 9-2 run against the increasingly self-confident Grizzlies (94-80 with 8.25 to go). The advantage reached +16 in the absence of 5.30 thanks to the constancy in attack of Jackson Jr., and the Lakers, surrendered after a definitive triple by Bane, and only had time for the consolation prize of the triple-double number 100 by LeBron.