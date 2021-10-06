Cosmos (ATOM / USD) has seen steady growth of its cross-chain network, slowly but surely reaching new and greater milestones. The most recent refers to the activity within its ecosystem, since the project experienced an increase in the number of transfers during the last month, exceeding one million registered transfers.

The project’s Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol was launched earlier this year, in March, with the goal of enabling interoperable cross-chain DeFi transfers and interoperable NFTs. During the six-month period after launch, the amount of activity, as well as the ecosystem itself, grew substantially.

Cosmos continued to incorporate new projects and blockchains, constantly increasing its ecosystem in size and activity, and even connected with some of the main DeFi protocols such as Chaosnet, Terra, Kava, Band and others.

Now, it reached one million IBC transfers in just 30 days, which is the most active in its ecosystem. The exact number of transfers in the last 30 days is 1,071,132, according to ecosystem explorer Mapofzones Cosmos. Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, the IBC recorded 45,738 transactions.

Most transfers come from Osmosis AMM

The Cosmos ecosystem explorer has revealed several more interesting pieces of information, such as the fact that Osmosis AMM was directly responsible for 44% of the transfers. Meanwhile, the Cosmos chains registered around 307,855, or 29% of the total transfers that were registered during the last month.

Given how hard the industry pursues interoperability and the fact that the IBC standard offers a secure method of exchanging data between independent chains, it is not surprising that the Cosmos ecosystem is experiencing an increase in downtime. However, despite this particular growth, Cosmos’ native cryptocurrency ATOM still saw a 5.1% drop in the last 24 hours. He is still very optimistic, of course, as it has risen 37% over the last month. Unfortunately, it was one of the altcoins trading in the red yesterday.

