One of the most successful brands in the air fryer sector has just launched a new model, one that has a large capacity basket and quite interesting functions.

The number of air fryers on sale right now is immense, and the boom in this market has led many brands to sell one or more models, although the success is quite uneven.

One of the brands that sells the most fryers of this type is COSORI, very successful on Amazon and with thousands of good reviews from its users. Now, this firm has put on sale a new version of its oil-free fryers, one that reaches 4.7L capacity and that Amazon has lowered to 109 euros.

This oil-free fryer has a large capacity, 4.7L in total. It has seven programs and a keep warm function.

Your basket is large, so you can prepare servings for 5-6 people without much trouble. and evenly distributing the heat, thus solving one of the main problems of these fryers, which is to leave some areas completely raw and others excessively done.

The COSORI Pro LE 5.0 meets several of the things that you should take into account when buying an oil-free fryer, such as the size, the touch panel (which avoid certain breakdowns) and that it has options such as keeping food at a certain temperature.

Obviously, since it costs more than 100 euros, it cannot be included among the best cheap fryers, although it is economical if we compare its price with that of other similar models of between 4 and 5L capacity.

Unlike the low cost models, which only allow you to adjust time and perhaps temperature, this one from COSORI has up to 7 predefined programs for different types of food, which adjust both the degrees and the minutes to the maximum so that the food is just right. .

As sold by Amazon and exceeds 29 euros, you will not have to pay shipping costs. This is the case for all purchases from this store that exceed this figure, although it is always advisable to order as a member of Amazon Prime so that it reaches you home sooner.

