Cosplay Shows What Android 18 Would Look Like As A Disciple Of Master Roshi In A Swimsuit

Android Number 18 appears for the first time in the arc of Cell and the Androids of the Red Patrol, the fourth of Dragon Ball Z. She starts out as one of the villains of the saga, but later she joins the Z family, marrying Krillin and even having a daughter with Goku’s best friend.

That doesn’t change his temper. The blonde with short hair and blue eyes is one of the most serious women that Dragon Ball has as a franchise, due to the dark past in which her body was kidnapped to undergo the modifications made by Dr. Gero, in her transformation into a humanoid.

Fortunately Number 18 ends up fighting for the good team and is a strong protector of her family, made up of Krillin and little Maron.

We know that in an alternate reality she was never part of the Z family and ends up killed at the hands of Trunks, because she had subjugated practically the entire planet. But we do not stop wondering if there will be another alternate reality in which she has a personality that we have never seen.

The Mexican model, Elia Fery imagined it. She published a version of Number 18 on her social networks that she was a disciple of Master Roshi and wears a sexy bass suit in the colors of the turtle school, based in Kame House.

The post captivates the fans of the cosplayer and the Akira Toriyama series. Will this version of the android exist in another alternate reality? We leave you with Elia’s poster.