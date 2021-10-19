In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The Cosori oil-free fryer is one of the most sought after on Amazon and is now on sale with a discount of 41 euros.

Oil-free fryers are in fashion and it seems that no one should cook a fried dish without one of these products. And although there are many people who prefer deep fryers of a lifetime, with these appliances you can prepare much healthier dishes.

One of the most sought after fryers on Amazon is this one from the Cosori brand. A large fryer for families or several people and that has finally dropped in price.

Now you can get this fryer for only 118.99 euros, the best offer in several weeks and that has totally free shipping.

This oil-free fryer boasts a large capacity, 5.5L in total. It also has digital control and energy efficiency A +++

This Cosori oil-free fryer features a 5.5 liter tank. It is a fairly large capacity and above the average, that is why it exceeds 100 euros.

With this food basket you can prepare traditionally fried dishes for 2, 3 or 4 people. It is also non-stick with a size of 30 x 30 x 32 centimeters.

Has a 1,700W power to heat up the air right away and start cooking all your food.

Using these fryers without oil is very easy, and although technically you have to put a teaspoon or two of oil in the products, it makes a huge difference compared to frying with those that are bathed in oil.

This fryer comes with a recipe book with more than 100 options so you never run out of ideas of what to cook.

On its front you will find a button panel that is easy to understand to control each function, such as keeping warm, frying, choosing the temperature or choosing the type of food you want to cook.

You can get it now on Amazon for 118.99 euros, a discount of 41 euros on its normal price.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.