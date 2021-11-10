

Costa Rica is committed to qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Costa Rica selection he hopes to bring out the winning “DNA” next Friday when he visits Canada in “extreme conditions”Cold and on a synthetic court, in a match corresponding to the Octagonal of Concacaf towards the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

“We know that cold weather awaits us in Canada, although in my case it is no surprise because I have played in very cold places all these years. It is a game that takes us to extreme conditions and I hope we take it out with that DNA of Costa Rica“, Declared the defender Francisco Calvo, player of the American Chicago Fire, after the training of the national team this Tuesday.

Friday’s game will be played in the Canadian city of Edmonton, where Costa Rica arrives with the obligation to achieve a good result to stay in the fight for the three direct tickets to the World Cup or the repechage to which the fourth place of this octagonal final of the Concacaf will access.

The leader of the area is Mexico with 14 points in the 6 games played, followed by the United States (11), Canada (10), Panama (8), Costa Rica (6), Jamaica (5), El Salvador (5) and Honduras (3).

A victory will put Costa Rica fully into the fight for the direct ticket just one point behind Canada, but if the Canadians keep all three points they will open a significant gap of 7 points over the Ticos in the middle of the octagonal.

“In Canada it will be an important game for our aspirations and to advance in the table. There are several guys from the microcycle from the week before and that’s good. If they are here it is because they have quality and we hope to amalgamate the ideas well“Said attacker Johan Venegas.

For this game and the next Tuesday at home with Honduras, Costa Rica will have the withdrawal of French PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who suffers an elbow sprain.

Costa Rica’s coach, Colombian Luis Fernando Suárez, may choose to start local Alajuelense goalkeeper Leonel Moreira.

“The important thing is to control the pressure at the time of the game. Keylor is a valuable member of the team, but that’s what you’re here for, to seize the opportunity when it’s your turn.“Moreira expressed.