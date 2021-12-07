

Costco is a solid company in America.

A Cotsco employee who bragged through a video on TikTok to earn $ 29.50 the time to verify purchase receipts has generated mixed opinions in cyberspace.

“When you earn $ 29.50 an hour just for drawing happy faces on receipts,” read a description of the video from user @ natnatt21.

In the recording, Natalie appears with another employee in one of these establishments while both make a movement with their head back and forth to the rhythm of the music.

“And there is union, I have to love Cotsco”, adds a comment in the publication.

The comments to the audiovisual entry did not wait. Many of these They criticized that the Cotsco employee earns the same as some health employees as nurses in view of the fact that the latter must study to acquire special skills to carry out their work.

Some consider the payment excessive and they were of the opinion that the employee should earn less.

In the midst of the debate generated, the position of the user @lilyleia has attracted particular attention for its depth.

In the woman’s opinion, those who criticize Natalia’s salary should question the employers paying less for more complex jobs.

According to her, the fair thing is not to criticize an employee for receiving good compensation but to ask the employers of people who believe they should be earning more than the Costco worker to pay them more.

“If you think it’s not fair for you and that person to earn the same, maybe you should be upset with your employer rather than another working person,” Leia says.

In United States, the federal minimum wage is $ 7.5 an hourBut in some states and localities, authorities have raised the figure to $ 15 an hour. However, this amount is not enough to support a family, in many cases. Working eight hours a day five days a week at a salary of $ 15 an hour, a person will earn $ 31,200 gross a year. The above sum, although higher than many salaries in Latin America, hardly exceeds the considered level of poverty for a family of four in the United States, about $ 26,000 a year.

