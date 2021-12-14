

Simplify your gatherings with these incredible Costco snacks: cheeses, deli meats, mini quiches and mini wontons to surprise all your guests without spending hours in the kitchen.

Photo: Photo by Brooke Lark on Unsplash / Unsplash

The Christmas celebrations are in full swing and the delicious food is more present than ever. Although there are the most traditional dishes that take hours to prepare, the reality is that meeting with friends and loved ones is the most important thing. A great idea is pamper your guests with a rich menu of snacks instead of a big complicated meal. It is a strategy that does not fail: all your guests will find something to eat that they like, will eat the quantities they want and will always have a sandwich on hand while they drink. Based on this, we set out to select some of the most iconic snacks that Costco offers us this season.

1. Mediterranean Feta Cheese Dip Trio -Hannah

Cost: $ 7

This package of dips is one of the best alternatives that Costco offers, since there are three delicious alternatives to complement chips, bread and cookies. There are three sauces made with a base of beaten feta cheese and the difference is that they are flavored with different flavors: sun dried coriander, garlic & chives, tomato & basil. These cheese dips are the perfect addition to any deli table, and best of all, they are at a wonderful value.

2. White Cheese – Mama Cheese

Cost: $ 7

The reality is that cheese is a real pleasure for most of the people, it is always enjoyed and combined with the rest of the appetizers that you assemble on the table. This cheese is a different option, for those who enjoy more original foods as it is made with white cheese and mild green chilies. A good tip is to heat it in a slow cooker or as for fondue, place bread and diced vegetables in the center, be sure that it will disappear in minutes.

3. Cheese Flight – Kirkland Signature

Cost: $ 24

We will never tire of cheese, Costco Kirkland’s own brand never ceases to amaze us with all kinds of delicious proposals. And the reality is that their presentation of mixed cheese pieces, which they have called Cheese Flight is a great alternative for the holidays. There are different presentations of cheeses of Spanish, French, American and Italian origin, they are of great quality and handle different types of maturation. They are the perfect presentation for a rich cheese board, accompanied by cold meats, fruit and bread.

4. Charcuterie Assortment – Fratelli Beretta

Cost: $ 14

Nothing better to complement a rich gourmet selection of cheeses and good artisan bread than a fine selection of charcuterie. This sausage kit from Fratelli Beretta is the most practical and simply delicious, it is cold meats of very good quality. In the package you can find salami, serrano ham, pepperoni, tenderloin, dry sausage and other delicacies. There are packages with different varieties of their products, choose your favorites.

5. Goat Cheese Pearls with Fig and Cranberry – Fromacoeur

Cost: $ 9

Do you want to take your cheese board to another level? These little balls of goat cheese stuffed with dried cranberries mixed with fig jam, will be the star of the night. They are not only delicious and the most original, your guests will be delighted with so much creativity in the air. In addition, the mixture of ingredients, it is the most Christmas.

6. Spanakopita – Cuisine Adventures

Cost: $ 14

These Greek Feta Spinach Triangles are great to place on a tray in the center of the table (fresh out of the oven). They are made with filo dough, which makes them incredibly crunchy when baked, and you can also accompany them with different dips and dressings. And of course, a delicious Greek salad.

7. Mini chicken wontons – Bibingo

Cost: $ 10

Take your appetizer table to the next level and complement the delicious selection of cheeses, cold cuts and sandwiches with these mini chicken wonton sandwiches. These wontons come fully cooked, they are filled with chicken and cilantro, that is why they will only need a couple of minutes in a pan or steamer. Best of all, the mini size makes them perfect for finger foods, they are warm and most comforting.

8. Mini quiches -Cousine adventures

Cost: $ 14

Cousine adventures mini mixed quiches cannot be missed, they are the most comforting and their size is perfect. There are three cheeses, cheese with broccoli and Florentine. All you have to do is bake them and accompany them with a delicious fresh tomato salad, you will be the best host on earth!

–

