The visionary who foresaw the 2008 crisis has spoken out about the new recession and how it could influence cryptocurrencies, leading to their disappearance within 5 years.

Nouriel Roubini was born in 1958 and founded Roubini Global Economics, an independent firm focused on research on global macroeconomic strategies.

He has run this company since its inception and has been recognized as one of the best sources of economic information.

This information may not have told you anything, but Mr. Roubini earned the nickname Dr. Doom because he predicted the 2008 global crisis that hit us. After anticipating the first great crisis of the 21st century, his voice began to be heard with more interest.

Now a new interview has been made to him in Forbes magazine, where he has talked about the near future of the economy and it is not pretty.

According to Roubini, there will be another global crisis in a period of 3 to 5 years and they could negatively influence cryptocurrencies.

Taking the 2008 crisis as an example, which caused a drop in demand, credit and deflation; governments would now have used credit and financial instruments to stimulate the economy.

According to Roubini, that stimulus of the economy together with the supply problems that began with the Evergrande crisis would be “the beginning of the end of the growth model of China as we know it” and the economy of the entire planet would change.

He comments that the trend would be long-lasting and would increase inflation around the world. In fact, that inflation has already arrived and could stay for years.

We have seen home prices continue to rise, while supplies have consistently stopped arriving in some parts of the world.

Everything would be motivated by “the slowdown in growth, by supply shortages, deglobalization, the collapse of global supply chains, an aging population, restrictions on migration from south to north and from poor to rich countries, and the deterioration of relations between China and the United States ”.

It would be a stagflationary debt crisis that would arrive in about 3 to 5 years. That is in a few years we would find constant inflation while jobs continue to be lost.

Cryptocurrencies would be the most damaged

“Cryptocurrencies will disappear in 5 or 10 years” has also assured. As they are not stable payment instruments, they should not be called coins, according to Roubini.

The tightening of the rules against cryptocurrencies in China would be an example that other countries will follow, looking for them to disappear.

Everything would happen when central banks issue their own digital currencies. Private virtual currencies would be wiped out in a decade or less because they are not necessary as there is a centralized digital currency.

Everyone talks about cryptocurrencies but … do they really contribute something, beyond their status as a commodity to speculate? Let’s see what they are used for.

Cryptocurrencies are a high risk investment due to their volatility. They can go up or down in value very quickly, which makes them very striking.

Although currently 95% of bitcoins are found in 2% of all electronic wallets. These hoarders are the so-called whales, people who became millionaires on paper with the cryptocurrency boom.

They keep getting richer every day as more people buy cryptocurrencies, but if Dr. Doom is right, his luck could soon end.