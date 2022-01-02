Since its world premiere in Netflix, the movie ‘Don’t look up’ (Don´t loook up) has aroused all kinds of reactions from the public. Its plot, in which two scientists discover that the world is about to be destroyed by a meteorite, has given much to talk about due to the review It specifies what it does to the media and the American political class.

In this regard, a American astrophysicist has made some controversial statements about this film, in which he hints that this fictional story may have more real elements of what we believe.

If you have not seen them, we warn you that this note contains several spoilers, so we recommend that you continue reading only if you have already been able to enjoy this new installment.

Directed by Adam McKay, the film follows the struggle of two astronomers, a veteran professor (Leonardo DiCaprio) and a Ph.D. student (Jennifer Lawrence), to warn the world of a terrifying discovery: a giant meteorite approaches Earth and will cause an apocalyptic event, the total and absolute destruction of the planet.

Photo: Netflix

If this happened in real life, there is no doubt that chaos would spread throughout the world, however in ‘Don’t look up’ no one seems to care about the impending extinction of the human race. Not politicians, not the media, not society trapped in their insignificant consumer habits. The situation becomes so desperate and unusual for the protagonists that at some point in the film it already borders on the absurd.

Now the renowned American astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson He caught the attention of thousands of people by revealing what he thought after seeing this film. Tyson considers this film more than a comedy, it looks like a documentary.

“I finally saw the Netflix movie ‘Don’t Look Up,’ a fictional story about a nation distracted by pop culture and divided over whether to heed serious warnings from scientists. Everything I know about news cycles, TV shows interviews, social networks and politics tells me that the film was instead a documentary, “wrote the scientist on his Twitter account.

And it is that the film has generated an intense debate in social networks. Among those who see a parallel with the current situation in the world and those who have said that the plot has nothing to do with real life.

The truth is that this film does make some “winks” to current situations and characters, such is the case of the “Trumpian” dyes in the performance of Maryl Streep, who plays an ignorant president of the United States.

As well as the incredible resemblance of the CEO’s of Tesla, Amazon Y Meta Platforms: Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg, with the character of Peter Isherwell, played by actor Mark Rylance. Even some viewers also noticed some coincidences with the late CEO of Manzana, Steve Jobs.

‘Don’t look up’ it still remains in the number 1 position of the most viewed films Netflix since its premiere on December 24.

bnaj