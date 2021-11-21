Tom Holland wants to be the next James Bond. Will he make it? | Instagram

Recently, they have unveiled the plans of the famous actor Tom Holland after Spider-Man: No Way Home, to what many hope will be next James bond, because on several occasions he has even shown his great desire to have that important role.

That’s right, Tom Holland wishes to be the next James Bond when the franchise reboots now that he stars in his latest Marvel movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The young actor is a month away from seeing the premiere of his latest movie with Marvel, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and is already looking forward to his next project, bringing to life the most famous spy in cinema, James Bond, according to unveiled a close friend.

Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Jacob Batalon, who plays Ned in the Marvel Cinematic Universe trilogy, revealed that Tom talks a lot about being James Bond.

As you may recall, this week, Tom Holland burst into tears over reactions to the Spider-Man No Way Home trailer, which was his farewell to the MCU, however, he is not put off by it, so he is preparing to compete. for the role of Bond when it’s time to release a new movie.

Tom Holland revealed the challenges and the “toxic” about being Spiderman ensuring that he is more than prepared and willing to help the next actor to be chosen to give life to the spider superhero due to the weight and responsibility that comes with the role.

When someone else is selected to replace me, whether in a year or five, I will take it upon myself to teach him about the responsibilities of being Spider-Man. […] it is absolutely huge. Every time you walk out of that door you are representing Spider-Man, ”he explained.

While on his plans before it’s time to mentor, Holland confirmed that he wishes to be Bond.

“As a young British man who loves movies, I would love to be James Bond. So, you know, I’m just showing that. I look pretty good in a suit.”

On the other hand, the third installment from Marvel Studios and Sony with Holland’s Spiderman will hit theaters around the world on December 17, amid rumors about the supposed return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire and the confirmed participation of villains from the past sagas.

Tom Holland announced that ‘Spider-Man No Way Home’ will be sad and emotional, which seems to be confirmed in the two official trailers that Marvel has released a month after the premiere of the film.