We live in times where the Internet and technology occupy a large part of our time and it would be almost unthinkable to spend a day without connecting to the network, much less 365 days. New technologies are so integrated into our way of life that we could not conceive a life without looking for information on the net, connect to our favorite social network or read the news of each day.

We can imagine this as an almost impossible experiment, and more if we think about the last year that we have spent with the coronavirus pandemic affecting the entire planet and with much of our time at home.

But it seems that some researchers have wanted to do the test. This is the case of the Canadian professor, Aaron rosenberg, who has just finished his experiment of being a whole year without the Internet.

A difficult challenge

A year ago, Rosenberg vowed to go the next twelve months without connecting to the Internet. According to the professor, it started with great enthusiasm and enthusiasm, but then everything was a bit more uphill, as he reported a few days ago for The New York Times.

Its objective was to show that it is possible to live without the Internet or at least to do it in a more sustained way and not depend so much on the large network of networks. The first thing he did was eliminate the mobile phone and the computer with Internet access from his life.

In addition, he also did not want to have access through his closest beings. But no one thought that a pandemic would force us to be more locked up than ever and depend on new technologies to be able to see our loved ones or have a minimum of leisure in our lives. Within two months of starting, the coronavirus arrived.

Well, Rosenberg faced the pandemic without mobile, computer and Internet access, thus isolating himself even more from the world. Despite this, the professor assured that he was glad he had not had access to all the immense misinformation that has been circulating regarding the pandemic over the past year.

What he did most this year was focus on research and his work and came to feel that he enjoyed more than he did at all times. He has dedicated himself to painting, reading, and writing letters to maintain some contact with his relatives.

Of course, he admitted that once he had to fail to meet his challenge: with the enrollment of the University. On January 1, 2021, Aaron Rosenberg He returned to the virtual world totally refreshed, although when he first turned on the computer, he admitted that he shut it down after five minutes and went for a walk.

