01/04/2022 at 06:30 CET

There is a month left until, on February 4, the Olympic flame burns in the Beijing Bird’s Nest National Stadium (Beijing). China has been working hard for years so that the 2022 Winter Games transcend beyond a global sports macro event and has spared no resources to show and boast in the eyes of the entire planet of its strength as a power.

The Communist Party, at the end of the year, will approve a third term for Xi Jinping, the president of the People’s Republic of China, and the leader and the entire power apparatus are going to exploit the Olympic Games as a universal showcase of its technological boom. The covid-19 pandemic, now in rapid expansion due to the omicron variant, and the geopolitical tensions due to the Chinese repression against the Uighur minority in Xinjiang have taken the sports scene to a rivalry against the United States and allies such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia or New Zealand.

In anticipation that the covid could ruin the Olympic event, China has not batted an eye when it comes to confining the 13 million inhabitants of Xian and plans to increase sanitary measures in all enclosures and will shield, almost literally, its borders .

As for the diplomatic boycott against the Games for the alleged violations of human rights, far from subsiding, they have been in crescendo reaching their most tense point after the controversy surrounding the tennis player. Peng shuai and his allegations of sexual abuse against a former high-ranking communist official that led the International Olympic Committee itself to intervene asking for his situation to be clarified.

finalizing details

Political controversies on the sidelines, snow cannons relentlessly shoot white powder on the Genting ski slopes in the absence of rainfall, and workers finalize even the smallest detail in sports venues, such as Ruyi, the springboard for ski jumping , a whole futuristic jewel 130 meters high.

El Nido del Pájaro will host the opening and closing ceremonies. What was in the 2008 Summer Olympics swimming stadium, the imposing ‘Water Cube’, where Michael Phelps hung eight gold medals, it will now become an ‘Ice Cube’ to host the curling. These are some examples of the adaptability of Beijing facilities: where there was gymnastics there will be ice hockey, where the archers competed, the speed skaters will compete, where volleyball was played, the figure skaters will do their pirouettes.

Although the great Beijing work of these 2022 Games will be the Big air shougang, built in an old steel factory, and which will host acrobatic skiing and snowboarding. Yanqing and Zhangjiakou will be the other two locations for these Games. The first, 75 kilometers from Beijing, will host alpine skiing, bobsleigh, skeleton and luge. The second, 180 km from the capital, will host snowboarding, acrobatic skiing, cross-country skiing, jumping, Nordic combined and biathlon.

SPANISH delegation

The Spanish representation, one month before the start of the Games, continues to finalize its classification, which is expected to be around twenty participants between ice and snow. Snowboarding, the modality with the most chances of a medal, will be championed by Lucas Eguibar. Regino Hernández, bronze in the last Games in South Korea, is still struggling to participate in his fourth date. Queralt Castellet will play his fifth Games and he also has great options in the halfpipe.

Albert ortega, Juan del Campo, Joaquim Salarich, Núria Pau Y Celia abad They are looking for their ticket to Beijing on alpine skiing; Imanol Red in the background and Javier Lliso Y Thibaut Magnin in freeski.

In figure skating, Laura Barquero Y Marco Zandrón They will arrive in Beijing with the honor of being the first time in history that someone has qualified for Spain in this modality. In dance, there is a place achieved in the 2021 World Cup, but it has yet to be awarded to one of the two couples (Olivia Smart & Adrián Díaz or Sara Hurtado & Kirill Jalyavin). For now, two of the three competitions have been played and Olivia & Adrián have an advantage of 8.37 points with only the European 2022 to be held on January 10-16 in Tallinn (Estonia).

Ander Mirambell, In skeleton, he has practically done it to be in his fourth Games (2010, 2014 and 2018). He has two World Cups to do this January to confirm his place. In speed skating, after finishing the qualifying process, Nil Llop their presence at the Games is pending confirmation, which should be known when the ISU publishes the listings in mid-January.

Everyone dreams of joining Paquito Y Blanca Fernandez Ochoa, Javier Fernandez Y Regino Hernandez and hang the fifth medal for Spain in the Winter Olympics.