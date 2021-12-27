12/27/2021

Act. At 10:14 CET

Antarctica’s Thwaites Glacier, the widest in the world, is rapidly melting as the sea into which it empties progressively warms, and this may cause its floating cover to disappear in just a few years. The consequences can affect the entire planet, with very strong rises in sea level, according to scientists have warned.

Thwaites is found in West Antarctica and occupies a 120-kilometer stretch of frozen coastline. A third of the glacier, on its eastern side, flows more slowly than the rest, since it is supported by a floating ice shelf that remains fixed in place thanks to its support on an underwater mountain.

The ice shelf acts as a clamp preventing faster flow of ice upstream. But the band of ice holding back Thwaites won’t last long, said Erin Petitt, an associate professor at Oregon State University and a member of an international team of scientists who has published new research on the future of this ice landmass.

Thwaites Glacier, Antarctica | Agencies

The glacier is the size of Florida or Great Britain and currently contributes four percent of the annual global sea level rise. If it melts, global sea levels would rise about a meter or more, putting millions of people living in coastal cities in extreme flood danger zones.

“Thwaites is the widest glacier in the world,” said Ted Scambos, principal research scientist at the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences (CIRES) in a statement. “It has doubled its exit speed in the last 30 years, and the entire glacier contains enough water to raise the sea level by more than 60 centimeters. And it could lead to an even higher rise in sea level, up to three meters, if it drags the surrounding glaciers with it. “

Scambos is the lead US coordinator for the International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration (ITGC), a team of nearly 100 scientists funded by the US National Science Foundation and the UK Natural Environment Research Council dedicated to studying this vulnerable glacier.

Their work aims to collect instrument data across the entire glacier and adjacent ocean, as well as to model ice flow and the future of the ice sheet. His research has already revealed major changes in the ice, the surrounding water, and the area where it floats out of the bedrock below.

Warmer seawater circulating under the eastern side of the floating platform is melting this glacier from all angles, his team discovered. This water is melting the ice directly from below, and in doing so the glacier loses its fixation on the seamount that supports it.

Glacier location | BBC

Have already formed huge fractures, which are also growing, thus hastening their demise, Pettit said. This floating expanse of the Thwaites Glacier will likely survive for only a few more years, in his opinion.

Hot water is also a threat to the so-called “grounding zone & rdquor;, the area where the glacier rises from the seafloor, explained Peter Davis, a physical oceanographer with the British Antarctic Survey. Davis and his team use hot water to drill access holes from the surface of the ice shelf to the ocean cavity, hundreds of meters below. They have found that the ocean waters in the grounding zone are warm, by polar standards, and salty, thereby creating the conditions to melt the ice shelf from below.

Peter Washam, a research associate at Cornell University, also studies the mainland connection zone. His team lowered a remote-controlled underwater robot through the well to take measurements of the ocean, ice and seabed in this region. They mapped these properties to the point where the ice and the seabed came into contact.

Washam describes the grounding zone as “chaotic”, with warm water, craggy ice, and a steep, sloping bottom that allows the water to quickly melt the ice sheet from below.

But upstream of this waterline, researchers have found that tides pump water under the ice sheet for a short distance. Lizzy Clyne, an adjunct professor at Lewis and Clark College, and her team study the tidal pumping mechanism that draws hot water between the ice and the bedrock at Thwaites. The floating portion of the glacier rises and falls with the tides, and that movement acts like a lever, pumping water under the ice sheet.

Part of the research team | THW

Also, downstream of the grounding zone at the bottom of the floating ice shelf, constant stretching and melting are rapidly creating long channels through the ice where water can flow, which affects the long-term stability of the ice shelf, Clyne noted.

As Thwaites retreats upstream, it can form very tall ice cliffs facing the ocean. Anna Crawford, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of St. Andrews, and her team use computer modeling to study ice cliff failure – a process by which ice can break apart the ends of the glacier into the open ocean.

The process can take many forms, but all of them could lead to a very fast retreat from the huge glacier. The shape of the West Antarctic bedrock makes the region vulnerable to rapid retreat through ice cliff breaking, as ever-higher cliffs could be exposed as the ice retreats.

This could lead to a chain reaction of fracturing, which would end in collapse, Crawford said. A challenge for the team is to assess if, when and how quickly this could happen, but significant ice loss is possible within several decades or a few centuries.

