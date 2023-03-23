Counter-Strike 2 is a reality and the franchise will have a new video game after 10 years

Fire in the Hole! We will have Counter-Strike 2 and nostalgia seizes the hearts of the oldest gamers and fans of shooters and this glorious Valve franchise.

According to a report published on the website of gizmodothe American developer announced this new CS, great news for players who have been playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive since 2012.

Valve explained that Counter-Strike 2 will be a completely free update for everyone who owns CS:GO on their Steam accounts.

This new title is being developed in the latest version of Valve’s Source 2 graphics engine, offering better graphics than any other CS. It also boasts additions and improvements in terms of mechanics and the way things work in the video game.

One of Valve’s featured development videos shows how the revamped smoke grenades, a classic weapon or item found in every Counter since the first debuted over 20 years ago, works in-game.

Smoke grenades now adapt to their surroundings, occupying spaces in a more organic and realistic way, reacting to lighting or bullets passing through smoke and explosions.

When is Counter-Strike 2 released?

Counter-Strike 2 is expected to be a title with more professional strategies and graphic tweaks to improve and update some legendary franchise maps like Dust 2. In addition, Valve has also updated the server architecture to make the game more responsive .

Counter-Strike 2 will arrive sometime in the summer, in the middle of this 2023. It will be a free update to CS:GO and all cosmetic items that players own in CS:GO will be able to be carried over to the new version with an improved look.