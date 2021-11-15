

The prosecution reported that the accused was arrested in Colombia and extradited to the United States last Friday.

Photo: Joe Raedle / .

NEW YORK – A federal court in the Eastern District of New York accused Colombian Fabián Emilio Zapata Taborda, alias “Milo” on Monday, of directing an international network for the distribution of cocaine, the Prosecutor’s Office reported in a statement.

Zapata Taborda, 52, was arrested in Colombia at the request of the US Government and extradited last Friday and, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, was responsible for supplying cocaine to the Gulf Clan and other drug trafficking groups.

“The defendant was the leader of one of the largest drug trafficking groups in Colombia and supplied massive amounts of tons of cocaine to some of the most violent drug trafficking organizations in the United States, the Caribbean, Central America and Europe,” said the prosecutor. Federal District of the Eastern District of New York, Breon Peace, cited in the note.

The prosecution maintains that security agents 1.9 tons of cocaine were seized from the network managed by Zapata Taborda and destined for Jamaica and Costa Rica, from where it was scheduled to be sent to the United States.

In addition, he stressed that among the organizations supplied by the Zapata Taborda network was the Clan del Golfo, considered the largest criminal and drug trafficking gang in Colombia and that according to the Colombian authorities it traffics 20 tons of cocaine on average per month.

(2/2) US Attorney Peace: “The Department of Justice is committed to working with our international partners to dismantle destructive networks of drug trafficking organizations that seek to spread dangerous and addictive narcotics throughout the world.” – US Attorney EDNY (@EDNYnews ) November 15, 2021

They also pointed out that the Colombian security forces seized and destroyed a large cocaine laboratory operated by the Zapata Laborda organization in the Antioquia region, where Laborda is from.

