William and Carol Stewart, from New Hampshire, died within seconds of each other because of COVID-19, but they did so holding hands, a situation that shocked social networks.

Amos’ daughter, Melissa Noke, said her entire eight-member family tested positive for covid-19But his mother, Carol, was on life support for two weeks, while his father, William, for eight days, who eventually suffered from lung and kidney failure before losing his life.

Noke said her parents were a close couple. “They have known each other since they were four years old, they have been together for 45 years and married for 44 years,” the daughter told ABC7.

The family was unable to visit their parents in the Parkland Medical Center to the so-called “Hero Walk” on December 30, where patients are taken down a hospital corridor. William and Carol walked by the family and put them together in a room.

The final moments for a Salem, NH couple. William and Carol Stewart died of COVID-19 within moments of each other. “They were the true definition of soulmates because it’s like having lovebirds, you can’t just buy one, you’ve got to buy both,” their daughter says. #wmur pic.twitter.com/WpqSl0XfWh – WMUR TV (@ WMUR9) January 4, 2022

“I placed both beds next to each other, placing my mother’s hand in my father’s hand,” Noke said. “As soon as their hands touched, my father took one last breath, and then my mother ten seconds later ”, the daughter assured in the middle.

Noke mentioned to ABC7 that her family was relieved that her parents weren’t hurting anymore. “They were the true definition of soul mate, because it’s like having love birds. You can’t buy just one – you have to buy both, ”Noke said. In addition, he mentioned that his parents were not vaccinated.

When asked what she would say to her parents at this time, Noke said, “It is an honor to be your daughter, and I love you and will see you again one day.”

Noke said expenses won’t go away while her family is in mourning, including funeral expenses, so she created a GoFundMe to receive support from those who want to donate.

Also read:

6 things you should do if you suspect you have Covid

These are the most common mistakes when taking a home Covid test

New York Could Be Near End Of Omicron Case Rise: Experts