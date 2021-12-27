

This place was the scene of what is considered the worst nuclear accident in history.

A Ukrainian couple decided to get engaged in marriage in the right place where nuclear fusion occurred at the Vladimir Ilyich Lenin power plant, in Chernobyl.

The couple, whose names were not disclosed, decided to visit several places devastated by the famous chernobyl accident, happened on April 26, 1986, in that place in northern Ukraine, which at that time belonged to the Soviet Union.

However, in the midst of this devastating scenario, the now-future husband, He decided to propose to his girlfriend in the middle of the Vladimir Ilyich Lenin power station, place where nuclear fusion originated.

The “tour guide” who accompanied the couple and administrator of the account “contaminationzone” of the social network Instagram, took advantage of the romantic situation to photograph the newly engaged couple and upload the romantic post.

Chernobyl Tourism

Although the site still has radioactivity, tourism throughout the area has become commonplace, caused by many factors, such as YouTube videos of explorers, documentaries, photographs of travelers and especially by a streaming series released in HBO.

The production “Chernobyl” has become the highest rated television series of all time by several specialized movie sites, which also won the Emmy for best television miniseries.

The calm work tells the story of the worst nuclear accident in history, when in 1986 an explosion in one of the reactors of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, spread a radioactive cloud throughout the northern hemisphere of the Earth, from Czechoslovakia to Japan. .

It should be remembered that this event is considered the worst nuclear accident in history and is usually included among the great environmental disasters in history; Despite the fact that the place still has radioactivity, it is visited by hundreds of travelers from all over the world.

Apparently, it is common for people to be interested in the great catastrophes that have occurred in the world, as a documented memory of the history of mankind, however, some others decide to make it more emblematic, like this couple, who will have a memory, perhaps , a little toxic.

