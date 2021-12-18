

It is not known whether the decision to reinstate the vaccine mandate will be challenged.

A Federal Court of Appeals this Friday reinstated the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for companies with at least 100 employees, dissolving a ruling of another court that had denied the mandate.

The decision by the US Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit comes after the Biden Administration petitioned the court in late November to reinstate the vaccine mandate.

In the ruling, the Court of Appeals reported that based on the vast amount of information in its 153-page preamble explaining why the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued an emergency temporary standard (ETS), it is hard to imagine what else OSHA could do to justify its finding that workers face serious danger in their workplace.

“It is inappropriate to guess at the agency’s determination, considering the substantial evidence, including many peer-reviewed scientific studies, on which it was based. In fact, OSHA does not need to demonstrate scientific certainty, ”the court added.

The court further noted that, as a result, it would dissolve a stay issued by the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in November.

“OSHA has demonstrated the widespread danger that COVID-19 poses to workers, in particular unvaccinated workers, in their workplaces ”, explained the court in its ruling.

The mandate comes amid growing concern over the rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States during the Christmas season, as well as the emergence and spread of the new Omicron variant.

This has led officials and companies to stop operating in person, such is the case of some professional sports teams, who have postponed their meetings due to the infection; further, some schools have changed their learning online.

In early November, OSHA issued a vaccination mandate that required companies with at least 100 employees to have their employees vaccinated or regularly tested, in addition to wearing face masks.

But days later, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a suspension of the federal mandate following a legal challenge by the states of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Utah and South Carolina.

So far it is not clear if this Friday’s decision by the Sixth Circuit will be challenged.

