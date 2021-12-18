A federal appeals court of U.S on Friday reinstated an executive order from US President Joe Biden, which dictates that the companies with 100 or more workers ensure that their employees are vaccinated against covid-19.

This decision of the Court of Appeals The US decision for the Sixth Circuit in Cincinnati, Ohio, came a month after another appeals court blocked Biden’s measure as “too broad.”

However, the court that issued its ruling this Friday considered that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), an agency that depends on the US Department of Labor, based the labor measure “on a large amount of information.”

“OSHA has demonstrated the pervasive danger that COVID-19 poses to workers, particularly unvaccinated workers, in their workplaces,” the court said in its decision.

As a result, this court dissolved the suspension issued by the other court in November and assured that the order will go back into effect.

The Biden guideline also establishes that, in case of not wanting to be vaccinated, the workers of these large companies must undergo weekly covid-19 tests and also wear a mask all the time.

This has been the most significant measure applied so far in the workplace against the pandemic by the Government, since it can affect up to 84 million workers from the private sector, according to White House calculations.

About 70% of the adult population in U.S She is already vaccinated with the full schedule, a figure that has risen in recent months since the government began to put pressure on companies to force their workers to receive the serum.

The reinstatement of this measure by Biden, which has been criticized by Republicans, comes amid growing concern about the increase in coronavirus cases in the United States after the appearance of the omicron variant.

The daily average of the last seven days has been 119 thousand 500 cases and 7 thousand 800 hospital admissions, which represents a 4% increase compared to the previous week.

Regarding deaths, the daily average in the same period was 1,200, which is equivalent to an increase of 8% compared to the previous week.

Faced with this rebound in general, the main epidemiologist of the United States Government, Anthony FauciHe indicated this Friday that the country is currently facing “a very significant increase in delta,” while expecting a rise in the incidence of omicron.

