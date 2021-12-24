The multinational Bayer selects seven farms in Spain for a pilot project that combines technology and agriculture.

At 52, Waldo reyes On his farm ‘El Chaparrito’ in Pueblonuevo del Guadiana (Badajoz) he is dedicated to the cultivation of industrial tomatoes, corn and cereal. Together with two other partners, he owns a cooperative society that includes two 9.5-hectare plots, which also produce olives through the super-intensive olive grove.

Since last March, Waldo has starred in together with 25 other farmers from seven European countries -seven of them in Spain- a pilot program undertaken by the Bayer company that aims to fight climate change by decarbonizing the food chain and, specifically, of plantations and crops in the agricultural sector to achieve a food system more sustainable.

To do this, they apply new techniques to reduce the carbon footprint in line with the European Commission’s ‘Green Deal’ program, which includes the ‘From Farm to Table’ strategy, which seeks to reduce from the use of chemical pesticides by 50%, fertilizers by 20%, in addition to expanding the ecological surface to 25%.

Precisely, the next funds of the Common Agricultural Policy (PAC), which will cover the period 2023-2027, are conditioned at least 25% of the total budget to the mandatory implementation of this type of plans to receive aid. The bet is not trivial because Brussels already has our country in the spotlight in terms of its agricultural uses. Recently, the European Commission has denounced Spain before the Court of Justice of the EU for failing to comply with the agricultural nitrates directive and for not taking sufficient measures to prevent contamination of the country’s waters.

THE BAYER PROJECT

In this context, the multinational Bayer proposes with this program to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 30% in 2030. To do this, it experiments on 27 farms in France, Spain, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the United Kingdom and Ukraine with a total of 500 hectares, where these new methods are already being applied to reverse carbon emissions.

The operational marketing manager of the multinational, Santiago Cerd, explains that, within the food value chain, large emissions occur in the livestock sector with a significant impact on soil agriculture. The initiative puts farmers directly at the forefront in their role as primary producers through new production formulas, but at the same time also seeks to involve companies throughout the food value chain. “This Bayer project in Spain has the advice of the Polytechnic University of Valencia and is based on the great variety of crops that exist in our country,” he emphasizes.

In this way, management tools that are currently in the development process are put at the service of selected farmers to verify the yields achieved in each of the varieties where it is installed within three years, establishing an emission calculation in cultures before and after the process. The results will be used for the design and application of a digital tool that will be available to all those farmers who want it with a reliable and easy design to check the carbon emissions they emit every time they cultivate their land. “It is about reducing tillage work, applying a variable fertilizer because the plowing of the land tends to lift a lot of carbon from the soil; but also adopting the use of cover crops, crop rotations or the application of precision nitrogen. “, explains this expert. This method aims to ‘sequester’ carbon in the soil while improving the health, resilience and productivity of the soil, but above all limiting carbon credits.

METHODS

The methods to be applied for rainfed crops are simpler, but for intensive productions, such as those of Waldo in Extremadura with industrial tomatoes, “it is more complicated”. The tool used in ‘El Chaparrito’ is the cover crop, that is, nitrogen-fixing species plus biocidal species. The solution is not simple because to reduce a ton of nitrogen you need 300 carbon credits, explains Cerd. This pilot project works in Spain in cultivation areas that do not exceed 20 hectares.

The production work using the traditional method, which leads to lifting the soil for each new plantation, produces the emission of approximately one ton of carbon for each hectare. The goal is to lower these emissions by 30% and then apply this strategy to all those producers and agri-food industries that are interested in applying this new method, based on precision agriculture. In all cases the variable subscriber is being applied according to the performance map of the ‘FieldWiew’ application or also according to the variant of the vegetation map. In others, nitrification inhibitors are composted.

“I have been involved in this project from the first moment because I always had concerns in learning to cultivate the land in a more sustainable way with the environment”, confirms Waldo in his farm in Pueblonuevo del Guadiana, who does not forget the demands and challenges of the new CAP. In these three years of applying new techniques, he hopes “to expand my knowledge to be more competitive and obtain if possible more profitability for the land.” A few months ago, I received a visit from four members of the Polytechnic University of Valencia that, together with three teams from the multinational (methodology, development and tools) have begun to advise this farmer from Extremadura on a daily basis in the field. “They have taken a lot of our soil to analyze it, see its characteristics and current emissions, and thus later be able to compare,” he confirms.

REDUCE FUEL

The first results will arrive shortly, but at the moment the change in farming habits “is not an uncomfortable result for us, far from it,” Waldo warns. Thus, confirm that it is essential not to leave the soil uncovered between cultivation and cultivationTherefore, a plant cover must be applied, in addition to the use of organic fertilizer, and not spend too many hours in the field to, among other issues, “not spend so much tractor fuel”. On his farm, he usually plants around nine million kilos of tomatoes each season, which later, through rotation, becomes wheat.

In addition to in Extremadura, this program includes in Spain farms of Lleida, Palencia, Murcia (two farms), Cantabria and Seville, with crops of corn, cereal, industrial tomato, legumes, lettuce, celery, brassicas, ryegrass, quinoa and cotton.

