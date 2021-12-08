Hospitalizations for coronavirus have increased in recent days in USAWith six states registering the highest hospital occupancy.

Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania, New York and Illinois They have accounted for most of the increase in occupied hospital beds in the country, according to an NBC News analysis of data from the US Department of Health and Human Services.

According to what was reported by the media, these states represent 35% of the population among the states with an increase in hospitalizations due to covid-19, they represent 60% of the added beds, according to the analysis.

The nationwide increase began in early November, when the United States recorded an average of 45,000 daily hospitalizations. Since then, it has risen to almost 58 thousand a day, according to the analysis.

Health experts say they fear hospitalizations will continue to rise this winter as more Americans stay home and the rapidly spreading delta variant continues.

Since the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) began tracking coronavirus hospitalizations in early 2020, the United States has passed the 50,000 mark five times.

Although much of the world is focused on the new omicron variant, identified for the first time in South Africa, the delta continues to be a threat, since “more than 99% of the cases sequenced in the United States continue to be of that strain,” explained Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at a White House Coronavirus Response Team briefing.

Hospitalizations in Michigan, which has the highest proportion of new hospitalizations when adjusted for population, have risen 70% since Nov. 10. In the neighboring states of Indiana and Illinois, hospitalizations have nearly doubled.

According to experts, it is not yet clear whether the omicron variant, which has undergone a strong mutation, will aggravate the situation observed in hospitals during the colder months, although early reports suggest that the new strain it can cause milder symptoms.

On OhioThe state with the second-highest share of new hospitalizations, health authorities warned last week that the state is approaching the record admissions seen in January, when there were about 4,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients statewide.

Young people, especially those between 23 and 49 years old, have a contagion rate that is a 25% higher than the state average. Like in Michigan, the vast majority of hospitalized patients in Ohio are not vaccinated.

Last week, in the state of New York, where the fifth highest proportion of new hospitalizations occurs, Governor Kathy hochul announced that hospitals with less than 10% capacity must stop performing elective surgeries until at least January 15, 2020.

