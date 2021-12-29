In today’s world, with each sneeze, cough or tickling on the throat, many people wonder: Do I have COVID-19? For the millions of allergy sufferers across the country, this question gets a little more complex: Allergies or COVID-19 (also known as coronavirus), or maybe a cold or the flu?

We tell you the difference of allergies, a cold wave flu, or if you should call your doctor and get tested for COVID–19.

Allergies, SIGNS you should KNOW

Allergy symptoms range from mild to severe and can occur seasonally or be present throughout the year. In patients with asthma, allergies can cause coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath.

Allergies are caused by your immune system overreacting to normal things in your environment, such as pollen, dust, mold, and pet dander, and they are not contagious.

COMMON ALLERGY SYMPTOMS

Sneezing Runny or stuffy nose Itchy or watery eyes Itchy nose or ears Postnasal drip (which can sometimes cause a mild sore throat) Mild fatigue

COVID-19

Coronavirus (COVID-19) is a viral disease that can spread in ways that include coughing, sneezing, and close personal contact. Symptoms generally begin between 2 and 14 days after exposure and generally resolve within ~ 14 days of onset, whether symptoms are mild, moderate, or severe. It is important to note that if you have received the COVID-19 vaccine, it is still possible that you could get COVID-19. If you are vaccinated and you test positive for COVID-19, your symptoms are expected to be milder.

COMMON SYMPTOMS OF COVID-19

Fever Dry cough Shortness of breath Severe fatigue, body aches Loss of smell

KEY POINTS TO DETERMINE COVID-19 ALLERGIES OR INFECTION

1) Timeline and past history.

People with allergies often have a history of seasonal allergies.

Allergy symptoms tend to last longer than viral symptoms.

2) Allergy symptoms often respond to allergy medications.

3) Allergies generally make people itch. Itching is not a symptom of viral illness.

4) Patients with allergies do not develop a fever. Often times, people with COVID-19 do.

5) Patients with allergies can also have asthma, which can cause coughing, shortness of breath, chest tightness, and wheezing. COVID-19 does not generally cause wheezing.

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE