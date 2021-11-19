Unfortunately, various health authorities have warned in recent days that in 2021 We could have a “sad Christmas” again because with the entry of the winter season there will be an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in virtually the entire world.

But this It is not only due to climate change but also to the refusal of millions of people who refuse to be vaccinated against Covid-19, Which could not only cause them to get sick but also carry the virus in a potentially dangerous way.

Several countries in Europe are already going through what has been called the fourth wave of Covid-19, including Austria, For this reason, the government of that country has imposed a measure that many have applauded while others have criticized it, ensuring that the freedom of its citizens is being restricted.

Austria has decreed to return to confinement as of next Monday, November 22, and not only that, vaccination against the coronavirus will be mandatory for all its inhabitants from February 2022, thus becoming the first state of the European Union (EU) to take drastic measures with the intention of containing the advance of the pandemic in its territory.

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced that these decisions were made in conjunction with various local authorities, ensuring that they did so “looking at reality head-on.”

Schallenberg regretted not having been able to convince the entire population to get vaccinated and reported that once again critical moments are being experienced in hospitals given the number of people who must be treated.

“Increasing the number of vaccinated is the only way out of this vicious circle,” he added.

The decisions of the Austrian government taken to try to stop the number of infections and deaths from the virus have been in the eye of the hurricane as many have classified them as “dictatorial”, since since this week a special quarantine was applied for those who do not vaccinated, which will extend the following week and for the next 20 days also for those who have already been vaccinated.

Unvaccinated people cannot leave home except to shop, play sports, or receive medical care.

The Chancellor indicated that they were not easy decisions to make and that he regretted harming those who had already been vaccinated, indicating that everything It was due to those people who have not yet been immunized, thus showing “little solidarity”.

Austria is estimated to have a population of 8.9 million; Of these, 66% already have the complete vaccination schedule, a percentage somewhat lower than the average for the rest of the countries belonging to the EU.

For the moment, the schools remain open although it has been suggested to parents that they can leave their children at home and that they return to the home office mode.

These measures seem to have had a positive effect, since there has already been an increase in the request for appointments to be vaccinated against Covid-19; however, the number of cases continues to grow and this Thursday, the country registered 15,000 new infections.

