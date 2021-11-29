Last week, the United States health authorities gave their go-ahead for all adults have access to the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, which until recently was recommended only to those who were elderly or had some type of comorbidity.

Apparently, the news comes at a good time after making itself known the rise of omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus, which emerged in South Africa, which seems to be much more transmissible, mutable and, until now, it is unknown if it is capable of evading vaccines.

Anyway, no one feels bad about getting a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine; Nevertheless, some may be doubtful due to side effects that this can cause in the body, given that some suffered various damage after completing the vaccination schedule.

As with the first round of vaccines, some people may experience some mild to moderate flu-like symptoms after getting the booster dose.

Here we list some of the most common symptoms that people can feel after applying this extra vaccine, according to the aarp.org site.

Side effects that you may feel after applying the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine

Pfizer / BioNTech

Pfizer’s third booster dose is the same formula and strength as the first 2. And the data collected up to this point suggests that the side effects of the booster dose are very similar to the symptoms some people experienced afterward. of the initial vaccines, possibly even milder:

* Pain where you were injected

* Fatigue

* Headache

* Muscle pain

* Shaking chills

According to data provided by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in a study of people who received the Pfizer booster vaccine, about 83% experienced pain at the injection site, followed by fatigue (63.7%) and headache (48.4%), most of which were mild to moderate.

No cases of myocarditis, pericarditis, anaphylaxis, appendicitis, or Bell’s palsy were reported in the booster dose trial population (about 300 adults) during the study period. However, one symptom the FDA highlighted was that swollen lymph nodes in the armpit were seen more frequently after the booster dose than after the primary two-dose series.

Modern

Unlike Pfizer, Moderna’s booster dose is half the dose (50 micrograms) of the primary series. Still, the side effects of this smaller dose booster are similar to those reported after the second injection, says the pharmacist.

* Pain at the injection site

* Fatigue

* Headache

* Muscle pain

* Nausea

For adults 65 years and older, injection site pain was the most commonly reported symptom, affecting 76% of those vaccinated, followed by fatigue (47.4%), muscle aches (47.4%) , headache (42.1%) and joint pain (39; 5%). Also, some reported chills, nausea, and vomiting.

In general, older adults were less affected by the side effects of Moderna’s booster shot than people 18 to 64 years old.

Johnson & Johnson

The 15 million people in the country who received the J&J single-dose vaccine can receive a second booster dose, at least 2 months after the first vaccine.

This second dose can cause:

* Discomfort at the injection site

* Tiredness

*Headache

* Muscle pain

* Nausea

Clinical trials conducted by this pharmaceutical company found that adults 60 years of age and older who receive the J&J booster 2 to 3 months after the first injection may experience pain at the injection site. About 29% experienced headache and fatigue; 26% noted muscle pain, 12.4% had nausea, and 2.3% had fever. The frequency of these side effects was similar to the side effects of the first injection, although slightly less.

Less severe symptoms with the Covid-19 booster shot

Health experts point out that even if you suffered side effects when you applied the first vaccination schedule, it does not mean that you necessarily go through the same thing. In fact, there are reports that these symptoms from booster shots are “substantially lower” and less frequently.

They also indicate that people are already more familiar with them and therefore take precautions and care before applying the booster dose. In addition, the levels of anxiety and fear are lower than when the first vaccines were given.

The application time between the second and third doses is at least 6 months, it could also cause the secondary symptoms to be less.

