

Starting in February of next year, the vaccine will be mandatory.

In recent weeks, again Germany has become one of the countries hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, by registering significant rises in terms of the number of cases and deaths caused by the virus.

Regarding the situation, the country’s authorities have come out to say that this new wave of Covid-19 is due, above all, to the population that has not yet been vaccinated, for which the German government has decided to take action on the matter.

This day, the outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel, Following his meeting with his foreseeable successor, Olaf Scholz, and regional leaders, he announced that Germany will impose nationwide restrictions on the unvaccinated and will introduce mandatory vaccination from February 2022.

Measures taken include the closure of night businesses (bars and discos) based on certain levels of infection incidence, as well as restrictions on public events and contacts for unvaccinated citizens, who will only be able to live with people outside their family nucleus in a limited way .

In addition, to go to public places, a negative Covid test could be requested.

The same restrictions will be imposed by retail businesses, as well as by establishments of basic necessities.

Likewise, from this reference value, the capacity for private meetings of vaccinated or healed people will be reduced to 50 people indoors and 200 outdoors.

Meanwhile, in schools, the use of a mask will again be mandatory.

“All these measures are minimum standards,” Merkel said, adding that the federal states are free to impose stricter restrictions.

It is, he added, “an act of national solidarity” with the aim of reducing the number of infections and pressure on the health system.

The outgoing foreign minister noted that the validity of the Covid passport will be shortened to 9 months after completing the full schedule, so receiving a booster dose is now important.

At the same time, he assured that there will be enough transition time so that everyone can receive the third dose on time.

He also added that the Bundestag (lower house) will debate and decide on the mandatory nature of the vaccine, which could come into force, he specified, starting in February of next year, while informing that a ethical commission.

The future chancellor, for his part, described the measures as “correct and necessary” and stressed the importance of being “clear and precise.” He called on the population to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and pointed out that the consequences of not doing so are visible in Germany.

