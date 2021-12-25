12/25/2021 at 10:55 CET

With the arrival of the holidays It is the most common to have an extra drink. The designated dates, sharing them with family or friends lends itself to alcohol appearing and, inevitably, having a hangover in later days.

In the current context it becomes difficult to distinguish between a hangover and Covid-19. As incredible as it may seem, both ailments share many of the same symptoms such as fatigue, headache or muscular discomfort, which is why it is inevitable to worry.

Of course, there is a way according to UK medical experts to differentiate if you are infected with Coronavirus Or are you in those days when you naively promise not to drink again.

According to the English doctor Adam Caputa “in the early stages of infection, to the feeling extremely tired or tired other effects such as the headache and muscular discomfort, symptoms that “can be mistaken for a hangover & rdquor ;.

Here comes the key: the duration of the physical discomfort. According to Caputa: “After about 24 hours, we would normally expect the hangover to subside and all symptoms to disappear, so, if this persists, it is most likely an Omicron infection “, Explain.

The doctor does recommend a test detection of the disease if we suffer several effects of this type to clear up doubts.